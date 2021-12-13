Special? Not the Packers’ Kicking Units

The Green Bay Packers gave up several big plays during the first half of Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ special teams turned in one of the worst performances in franchise history against the Chicago Bears.

And that was just the first half.

The Bears led 27-24 at halftime on Sunday night thanks in large part to their special teams.

Green Bay’s first punt of the night was a 57-yard bomb by Corey Bojorquez but it went straight down the middle of the field. Jakeem Grant, given a two-way go, took the return left for 34 yards to Green Bay’s 44. That set up the opening field goal.

On the ensuing kickoff, Malik Taylor fumbled the ball out of bounds. Had Taylor let the ball go, it probably would have bounded out of bounds and given the Packers the ball at the 40.

After Rasul Douglas’ pick-six gave the Packers 14-10 lead, Crosby’s kickoff went out of bounds and gave Chicago the ball at the 40. A couple plays later, it was back in front of Justin Fields’ 54-yard touchdown flip to receiver Damiere Byrd.

Green Bay’s next drive stalled so Bojorquez punted. It was a beauty to the 3 that Grant fielded. He eluded Oren Burks, turned on the jets up the left sideline and was gone for a 97-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown on a punt return in the NFL this season.

The Packers pulled within 24-21 late in the first half on Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass. But Khaliel Herbert returned the kickoff 42 yards – his second return of 40-plus yards on the night – and set up Chicago’s field goal to end the half.

When Mason Crosby bombed his first kickoff of the second half into the end zone, the crowd erupted with sarcasm. Later in the third quarter, safety Henry Black forced a fumble by Herbert on a kickoff return. The Bears recovered but Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton celebrated his unit’s second noteworthy play of the half.

The third quarter ended with Bojorquez punting just 22 yards, but at least it was out of bounds so it was not returned.

Early in the fourth quarter, rookie punt returner Amari Rodgers had the ball rocket off his helmet for a turnover. However, Bears gunner Kindle Vildor intentionally ran out of bounds to give Rodgers a critical mulligan.