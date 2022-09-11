Report: Bakhtiari, Jenkins Likely Out for Packers vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ best offensive linemen, bookend tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, are not expected to play in Sunday’s season-opening showdown at the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

If that’s the case, the Packers probably will go with their No. 1 line during the preseason: Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

Those three played a lot in the preseason and did OK. But they didn’t have to block anyone with the talent and experience of Vikings outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter or defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Smith, the ticked-off former Packers star, had 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020. Hunter had 29 sacks in 2018 and 2019 and six in just seven games in 2021.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice 619 days ago. To this date, his only game action came in Week 18 of last season at Detroit. Bakhtiari was inactive for the playoffs and had a third surgery after the season. Activated off the PUP list on Aug. 21, Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Thursday this week but not Friday.

Nijman played well in eight starts last season.

“Yosh played a lot of ball for us last year at left tackle and did a nice job. I can’t say I’m worried about Yosh,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

Jenkins suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota in November of last season. He was activated off PUP on Aug. 14 and practiced as limited participation all week.

Newman, who started 16 games at right guard as a rookie last season, will make his first start at right tackle since his senior season at Ole Miss in 2020.

“I know this: I know the game’s not too big for him,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know he’s going to go out there and battle, whether it’s at guard or tackle, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

With Newman bouncing out to tackle, Hanson will make his first NFL start at right guard. A sixth-round pick in 2020, his regular-season experience consists of five snaps at left guard and one snap of center.

“I think he’s really just grown and been a lot more physical,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He’s excelled in the run game, and then pass protection was kind of a thing that he always needed to work on. I think he’s really taken that to heart the last year or so, and it’s really improved a lot. I’m excited about him.”

What happens if one of the starters go down? The lone backups are draft picks Sean Rhyan (third round), Zach Tom (fourth round) and Rasheed Walker (seventh round). Only Tom looked ready to contribute during training camp.

Receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice all week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday. That’s why the Packers elevated Juwann Winfree from the practice squad on Saturday.

Packers-Vikings Friday Injury Report

Packers

Doubtful: WR Allen Lazard (ankle; DNP).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee; DNP), RT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral, knee; limited).

Vikings

Questionable: DT Jonathan Bullard (bicep), S Lewis Cine (knee).

