Sunday Six: A Day for the Defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers defense thinks it’s really good. It should be really good. On Sunday, a huge showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it needs to be better than really good. It needs to be great.

It could be a challenging day for Green Bay’s reconfigured offense. The Packers’ unreliable passing game will be without its biggest early-season contributor (Sammy Watkins) and most explosive receiver (Christian Watson). The Packers beat the Bears last week behind a massive day by Aaron Jones. There’s no way Buccaneers coach and defensive guru Todd Bowles is going to let that happen. Bowles has had Jones’ number, anyway.

The Buccaneers’ defense is great. It gave up a combined 13 points in road victories over Dallas and New Orleans – no slouches offensively. Now, at home, they’ll be looking for a repeat performance against Aaron Rodgers and Co.

The Packers’ defense needs to step up to win this game. The Buccaneers have a lot of challenges on offense. Mike Evans, the only receiver in NFL history with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, is out with a suspension. Chris Godwin, with 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021, is out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones, the NFL’s active leader in receiving yards, might not play because of a knee injury. Left tackle Donovan Smith is not expected to play because of an elbow injury and his backup is on injured reserve.

With Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have one of the greatest players in NFL history. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was part of the Philadelphia team that beat the Brady-led Patriots in the Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season.

“He ****ing killed us,” Douglas said. “Everything he threw was wide open. Literally.”

Brady threw for 505 yards that day but Brandon Graham’s strip/sack in the final moments won the game.

“One play could change the whole game all the time,” Douglas said. “Like last week. If Justin Fields converts that fourth down and he sticks the ball out and gets a touchdown, it’s a seven-point game with 8 minutes left. That’s a whole different game. We just watched Baltimore and Miami [and the Dolphins’] come back. We just watched [the Browns’] Nick Chubb score a touchdown with 2 minutes left and lose up 14. One play can literally change anything.”

The Packers’ defense needs to make a few of those plays on Sunday. Green Bay will never have a better chance to win at Tampa Bay. It’s perhaps silly to think about playoff seedings on Sept. 25 but, with a win, it will draw even in the standings and have the tiebreaker edge.

“When I was a little younger, I was probably a little star-struck. Like, ‘I’m on the field with Tom Brady,’” outside linebacker Preston Smith recalled. “It’s cool at first. Now, it’s business. Tom beat us the last couple times we played Tampa, and we’ve got to make sure we go out there and execute and we don’t allow him to have any victory against us again.”

Here are five more of the best things we heard this week.