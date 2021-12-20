Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Upsets Give Packers One-Game Lead in Chase for No. 1 Seed

    The NFC playoff race was shuffled after the Cardinals and Buccaneers suffered upset losses. However, really, nothing has changed for the Green Bay Packers.
    Author:

    Not happy with the nail-biting fashion in which the Green Bay Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens? Not happy that they needed a last-second pass breakup to preserve a victory over a team that played without the 2019 MVP and all of its top defensive backs?

    It could be worse.

    Much worse.

    With 10-3 records, the Packers started the day in a three-way tie atop the NFC standings with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the first wave of games, the Cardinals – who had been 7-0 on the road – were crushed 30-12 at one-win Detroit. In the afternoon games, the Packers held off the Ravens 31-30, a win not secured until Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes broke up a two-point pass. In the night game, the New Orleans Saints – losers of five straight – stunned the Buccaneers in Tampa 9-0.

    The outcomes changed the face of the NFC, with Dallas vaulting from No. 4 to No. 2. Instead of Green Bay leading the NFC on tiebreakers, it leads the conference outright.

    NFC Standings

    Here are the current standings and updated final schedules.

    1. Green Bay (11-3)

    vs. Cleveland (7-6), vs. Minnesota (6-7), at Detroit (2-11-1). Home-away: 2-1. Combined record: 15-24-1.

    2. Dallas (10-4)

    vs. Washington (6-7), vs. Arizona (10-4), at Philadelphia (6-7). Home-away: 2-1. Combined record: 22-18.

    3. Tampa Bay (10-4)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13214100(1)
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers at Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out

    Big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16887219
    Play
    Game Day

    It’s Packers at Ravens in Band-Aid Bowl

    No teams have been hit harder by injuries than the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, and the hits just keep coming for Baltimore.

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17167752
    Play
    News

    Packers at Ravens: Two X-Factors

    Looking beyond the obvious names such as Aaron Rodgers, these two players will have key roles for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.

    13 hours ago

    at Carolina (5-9), at N.Y. Jets (3-11), vs. Carolina (5-9). Home-away: 1-2. Combined record: 13-29.

    4. Arizona (10-4)

    vs. Indianapolis (8-6), at Dallas (10-4), vs. Seattle (5-8). Home-away: 2-1. Combined record: 23-18.

    5. L.A. Rams (9-4; host Seattle on Tuesday night)

    vs. Seattle (5-8), at Minnesota (6-7), at Baltimore (8-6), vs. San Francisco (8-6). Home-away: 2-2. Combined record: 27-23.

    Path to No. 1 Seed

    While the Packers have a one-game lead in the NFC, the reality is nothing has changed. They have to keep winning. At the start of this week’s games, the Packers had no margin for error because their lead was based on tiebreakers. At the end of this week’s games, the Packers still have no margin for error. That’s because the Cowboys would win a tiebreaker based on conference record. Dallas is 8-1 in NFC play while Green Bay is 8-2.

    Both teams having tough finishing schedules. If the Cowboys win those final three games and the Packers drop one, it will be Mike McCarthy’s current employer perhaps hosting his former employer in a conference championship game.

    “We have to take it game by game but that’s the goal,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Your goal is to win the games. It’s always going to be important for us. We’re not going to say that it’s not important, because you always want to have that homefield advantage to not have to travel and to play in front of our home crowd.”

    While Green Bay has four road victories over teams with winning records this season and lost at home to Tampa Bay in last year’s title game, there’s obvious value in the Packers earning the No. 1 seed this year. Only the top team gets a first-round bye – which means a free pass into the divisional round. And the bye means a week of resting and healing.

    The final push begins on Christmas against Cleveland, with the Browns having a one-day rest disadvantage. Then it’s a home game against Minnesota, with the Packers having a one-day rest advantage. The finale is at Detroit, which is finishing strong rather than playing dead under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

    “Having an extra week would be really great for my toe,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “That’d be fantastic to get another week, and then the fact we can win two home playoff games and make it to the Super Bowl, that’s what we had last year. We beat a good Rams team and then couldn’t finish it off against Tampa. It would be nice to get another opportunity to do it again at home. Everything is right in front of us. We’ve got to win the next three and then get a chance to relax.”

    USATSI_17387218
    Game Day

    Upsets Give Packers One-Game Lead in Chase for No. 1 Seed

    just now
    USATSI_17386664
    News

    Packers ‘Savor’ NFC North Title But Have Eyes on Bigger Prize

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386655
    Game Day

    Packers Survive Against Shorthanded Ravens

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17386533
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17386656
    Game Day

    Rodgers Ties Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13214100(1)
    Game Day

    Packers at Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16887219
    Game Day

    It’s Packers at Ravens in Band-Aid Bowl

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17167752
    News

    Packers at Ravens: Two X-Factors

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_13214100
    News

    Packers at Ravens: Three Reasons to Worry

    14 hours ago