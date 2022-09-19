Without Jenkins’ Return, ‘We Don’t Win That Game’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has had better performances than the one he turned in vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Making his first career start at right tackle, Jenkins gave up two sacks in the first 20 minutes. That’s all he gave up in eight games at left tackle in 2021. It’s one more than he allowed at left guard in 2019 and 2020. Nonetheless, without Jenkins making his triumphant return from a torn ACL sustained at Minnesota just shy of 10 months ago, the Packers might not have earned a 27-10 victory.

“Just want to give a big shoutout to Elgton Jenkins showing up for us tonight,” coach Matt LaFleur said as part of his opening remarks. “I really don’t think, if he’s not in the lineup, we don’t win that game. And it transcends his level of play what he’s able to bring for us. For his first night out, I thought he did a great job. Certainly, there’s some things he’s going to want to clean up, like every guy. But just his mere presence out there allowed us to move Royce (Newman) into right guard, and I really think that was just a big-time difference for our offense.”

Jenkins opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He made his practice debut on Aug. 14 and practiced almost every day upon his return. When he practiced as full participation on Friday, it seemed to signal that Jenkins would be making his season debut.

“It felt good,” Jenkins said. “Being out there with my teammates, OTAs, I wasn’t able to participate in camp for a while. So, it felt good to be able to come out there and compete with my teammates.”

Jenkins was a Pro Bowler at left guard in 2020 and played to that level in place of injured teammate David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021. He expects to play better at his new spot as the season progresses.

“Basically was just rusty. Basically just rusty,” he said. “I’ve got to get my technique right, get out of my stance. Lock ‘em up.”

While it won’t go on his personal highlight reel – especially the one he shows to general manager Brian Gutekunst and cap guru Russ Ball when it comes to hashing out what’s sure to be a lucrative contract extension – the Packers piled up 414 yards and only punted twice against Chicago.

Having lost in Week 1 without both of his bookend offensive tackles, Rodgers was profoundly appreciative of Jenkins’ return.

“The definition of success isn’t always measured in stats. And for Elgton, I thought tonight was an absolutely success, I really do,” Rodgers said. “He’s been out for a long time, and he’s battled in practice and he’s battled in his rehab, and he went out there and played an NFL football game. That, to me, is a successful night.

“A lot of times, we get caught up in a definition of success that’s never really attainable. So, we live in this feedback loop of negative self-talk and self-criticism that I don’t think is good for a healthy ego or good for our own confidence. What I know the guys were telling him and what I feel about him is, that tonight was a huge success for Elgton. And I couldn’t be prouder of Elgton Jenkins.”