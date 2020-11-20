NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Adams, Alexander, King Get Green Light

The Green Bay Packers will have three vital players in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have three vital players in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Star receiver Davante Adams, who suffered an ankle injury last week and didn’t practice on Thursday, was limited participation on Friday and not given a designation on the injury report.

“He should be good to go,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King will be back in the lineup, too. Alexander, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, was full participation the past two days. King, who missed the last five games with an injured quad, was full participation all week.

However, receiver Allen Lazard was listed as questionable. He’s missed last five games with core-muscle surgery and was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday.

“He’s been making progress, but we’ll see how he’s feeling and, hopefully, he’ll be able to go,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s going to be more something we’ll figure out on Sunday.”

Both teams could be without their returners. Green Bay ruled out Tyler Ervin while the Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers didn’t practice on Friday is questionable. Rodgers has a 101-yard touchdown on a kickoff return.

“They bring him out from deep,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said of Rodgers on Thursday. “He’s got good vision, very elusive, really good balance, has a good feel for their returns and the different types of returns they run. He’s a really good player. Very dangerous. He’s a threat every time he touches the ball.”

Colts coach Frank Reich said defensive lineman Denico Autry, the team’s leader in sacks, was placed on the COVID-reserve list and won’t play. Autry and three other defensive linemen didn’t practice on Thursday but those others have been cleared.

Packers Injury Report

Out: RB Tyler Ervin (ribs).

Doubtful: DT Montravius Adams (toe).

Questionable: CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Colts Injury Report

Questionable: TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), RT Braden Smith (thumb), TE NoahTogiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).

ZaDarius_Smith_on_Return_of_Jaire_Alexan-5fb82bea6df74d74600bdc06_1_Nov_20_2020_20_50_29_poster (1)
Injuries

Adams, Alexander, King Get Green Light

USATSI_15164873
Gambling

Packers Underdogs at Colts; What If Adams Doesn’t Play?

Mike_Pettine_on_Colts_Run_Game-5fb7fdd8eafdf2701d545b86_1_Nov_20_2020_17_38_58_poster
News

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers-Colts X-Factors

USATSI_15203117
Gambling

Green Bay’s Season Win Total Has Soared at Sportsbooks

Nathaniel_Hackett_and_Goldmember-5fb71ec9eafdf2701d5453fb_1_Nov_20_2020_1_46_18_poster
News

Packers Going for Gold in Red Zone

Corey_Linsley_on_Contract_Status-5fb6e2886df74d74600bd049_1_Nov_19_2020_21_28_01_poster
News

Linsley Not Twiddling His Thumbs Over Contract

Aaron_Rodgers_on_Davante_Adams_Toughness-5fb2a0b8eafdf2701d542945_1_Nov_16_2020_16_25_40_poster
News

Packers-Colts Thu. Injury Report: Adams DNP with Ankle

LaFleur_Colts_Defense_More_Than_Buckner_-5fb693719ab220327f547ca6_1_Nov_19_2020_15_53_04_poster
News

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Colts

Is_This_a_Measuring_Stick_for_Packers_Of-5fb5eb709ab220327f547854_1_Nov_19_2020_3_55_54_poster
News

Will Fierce Colts Defense Provide Measuring Stick to Potent Packers Attack?