Adams, Alexander, King Get Green Light

The Green Bay Packers will have three vital players in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have three vital players in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Star receiver Davante Adams, who suffered an ankle injury last week and didn’t practice on Thursday, was limited participation on Friday and not given a designation on the injury report.

“He should be good to go,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King will be back in the lineup, too. Alexander, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, was full participation the past two days. King, who missed the last five games with an injured quad, was full participation all week.

However, receiver Allen Lazard was listed as questionable. He’s missed last five games with core-muscle surgery and was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday.

“He’s been making progress, but we’ll see how he’s feeling and, hopefully, he’ll be able to go,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s going to be more something we’ll figure out on Sunday.”

Both teams could be without their returners. Green Bay ruled out Tyler Ervin while the Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers didn’t practice on Friday is questionable. Rodgers has a 101-yard touchdown on a kickoff return.

“They bring him out from deep,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said of Rodgers on Thursday. “He’s got good vision, very elusive, really good balance, has a good feel for their returns and the different types of returns they run. He’s a really good player. Very dangerous. He’s a threat every time he touches the ball.”

Colts coach Frank Reich said defensive lineman Denico Autry, the team’s leader in sacks, was placed on the COVID-reserve list and won’t play. Autry and three other defensive linemen didn’t practice on Thursday but those others have been cleared.

Packers Injury Report

Out: RB Tyler Ervin (ribs).

Doubtful: DT Montravius Adams (toe).

Questionable: CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Colts Injury Report

Questionable: TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), RT Braden Smith (thumb), TE NoahTogiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).