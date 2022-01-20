Packers-49ers Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari, Alexander Questionable; MVS Doubtful

Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (bicep) practiced again and could be activated from injured reserve on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For weeks, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has voiced a one-day-at-a-time approach with left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Two days from today, will the five-time All-Pro be in the starting lineup for the NFC divisional playoffs showdown against the San Francisco 49ers?

That’s top-secret information.

Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Tuesday, was limited on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday. Afterward, LaFleur listed him as questionable for Saturday night’s game.

“We’ll see where he’s at in a little over 48 hours,” LaFleur said.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander practiced all week, is questionable and seems on track to play for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.

LaFleur proclaimed right tackle Billy Turner “good to go.” He missed the last four games with a knee injury, with veteran Dennis Kelly capably replacing him in the lineup.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is doubtful. He practiced on Tuesday but not the last two days. Fellow receiver Randall Cobb was activated from injured reserve and will play for the first time since suffering a core injury late in Week 12 against the Rams that required surgery.

Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (bicep) practiced again. To play on Saturday, they’d have to be activated from injured reserve on Friday.

There are two possibilities involving Bakhtiari, whose presence would be critical against what’s turned into a ferocious 49ers pass rush.

One is, to use LaFleur’s phrase from earlier in the week, “load management.” Bakhtiari could be working behind the scenes to make sure he’s in peak physical condition and will rely on his nine years of experience to get him through the game. That approach worked in Week 18. After sitting out the first 16 games during an on-again, off-again comeback from a torn ACL, Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Friday before providing 27 excellent snaps at Detroit.

The second is Bakhtiari, who practiced during one of the two bye-week practices that were open to reporters, simply doesn’t feel right and is not going to play.

The only expansive comment LaFleur made about Bakhtiari is when he was asked whether the veteran is capable of playing a full game.

“Dave’s in really good shape, obviously,” LaFleur said. “He puts a lot of time in. You don’t have to be necessarily in great shape by going play after play after play out there on the field. I definitely think there is a difference to it just in terms of some of the movements you make as a player as opposed to in a controlled environment. But he’s working his tail off and, like I said, we’ll see where he’s at.”

Packers Injury Report

Doubtful: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).

49ers Injury Report

TBA.

Packers-49ers Matchups Series

Packers passing offense vs. 49ers

49ers passing offense vs. Packers

Packers rushing offense vs. 49ers

49ers rushing offense vs. Packers