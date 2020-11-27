Packers-Bears Thu. Injury Report: Adams DNP But LaFleur Optimistic

The Packers have 21 players on their injury report, not including defensive tackle Montravius Adams, whose season is over.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Star Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice on Thursday. He didn’t practice last Thursday, either, and he caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown against Indianapolis.

With that, the expectation is Adams will be available for Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. The same is true for center Corey Linsley, who missed most of the Indianapolis game after his back flared up.

“I do think that those guys will be able to go,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “I know it’s a process. We’ll see where they’re at by the end of the week but we’re hopeful that Corey can make it back. I think ’Te, we’re just going to be cautious with him. Both those guys are such an important part of our team and we need them available to be at our best, but we’re hopeful that will happen.”

The Packers have an incredible 21 players on their injury report. That’s where they were at on Wednesday before putting defensive tackle Montravius Adams and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve. However, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Kevin King were added to the injury report on Thursday as limited participation with Achilles injuries. King was added to the injury report the day before the Colts game with that ailment but started and played well.

Meanwhile, LaFleur said Montravius Adams’ toe injury will end his season. His absence will be a blow to a run defense that is No. 21 in yards allowed per carry.

Other than Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Adams had been the best run-stopper on the defensive line. Pro Football Focus has a stat called run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. Adams led Green Bay’s defensive line in run-stop percentage. His nine run stops in 60 run-defending snaps trailed was only one fewer than Dean Lowry, who had 10 run stops in 187 run-defending snaps.

“I thought Mon did a lot of great things this year in just limited action, just his ability to endure and fight through” the injury that popped up in training camp, LaFleur said. “The effort that he gives every time he’s out on the grass, I thought was exceptional. It’s just unfortunate and somebody we’ll miss.”

In Chicago, signs point to Mitchell Trubisky being the starter on Sunday night. Trubisky has practiced this week while Nick Foles, the starter the past seven games, has not.

“We've had two days in a row now of Mitch getting all the reps,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “If it goes that direction, then we're going to be completely prepared for that. He put together another good day. That part I really like. I know he's feeling good. Nick's just got to keep continuing to see where he's at. I feel like he's slowly getting better right now, but he's obviously not at the point yet where he was able to practice, so that's where we're at right now.”

With one more day left in the practice week, Nagy called standout defensive lineman Akiem Hicks a “game-time decision.”

Packers Injury Report

Full participation: LB Christian Kirksey (quad), LB Kamal Martin (neck), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), DT Billy Winn (knee).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs), CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core), C Corey Linsley (back), G Lucas Patrick (toe), S Will Redmond (shoulder/elbow), P JK Scott (back/right quad), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (ribs), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles).

Did not participate: WR Davante Adams (ankle), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Bears Injury Report

Full: G Rashaad Coward (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), DT John Jenkins (ankle), DB Sherrick McManis (hand), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), RB David Montgomery (concussion), OL Sam Mustipher (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (calf), ILB Danny Trevathan (personal), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder).

Limited: None.

Did not participate: QB Nick Foles (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), LT Charles Leno (toe).