Packers-Bengals Injury Report: Jenkins Returns to Practice

If Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins returns to the starting lineup, where will he play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals? There are three options.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Elgton Jenkins returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday following a two-game absence.

Will he play on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals? And if he does, where will he line up?

Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors at left guard last season but shifted to left tackle to replace injured All-Pro David Bakhtiari. His solid play to start the season was a surprise to no one, but he missed the last two games with an ankle injury. In his place, Yosh Nijman played surprisingly well in his starts.

So, assuming Jenkins is good to go, will he play left tackle, with Jon Runyan Jr. making a fourth consecutive start at left guard?

Will he go back to left guard, with Nijman making a third consecutive start at left tackle?

Or will Jenkins go back to his collegiate roots and play center? Rookie Josh Myers missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday with an injured finger. Myers played through that injury the last three weeks but must have aggravated the injury against Pittsburgh.

The other option at center if Myers is unable to play is veteran Lucas Patrick.

“It’s always a discussion just trying to get the best five out there, like I always say,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “That’s always the case each and every week. The beauty of having to play some of these young guys is you’ve really seen a lot of growth, not only with Yosh, but Runyan and Myers and Royce (Newman) have gotten better each and every week. And I think it’s been reflective in our ability to move the football, not only in the pass game but in the run game. Hopefully, we can continue that upward trend.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers (knee), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (undisclosed), tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) and Myers did not practice. LaFleur didn’t have an update on Alexander. Rivers suffered a season-ending injury on Wednesday.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OT Dennis Kelly (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), C Josh Myers (finger), OLB Chauncey Rivers (knee).

Limited: DT Jack Heflin (ankle), LT/LG Elgton Jenkins (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (limited), CB Kevin King (concussion).

Full: ILB Krys Barnes (concussion), RB AJ Dillon (back), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Isaac Yiadom (quad).

Bengals Injury Report

DNP: C Trey Hopkins (knee), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), G D’Ante Smith (illness), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee).

Limited: CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder), WR Stanley Morgan (ribs), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), WR Mike Thomas (ankle), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring).

Full: S Jessie Bates (neck), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (trap).

