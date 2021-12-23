Packers-Browns Final Injury Report: Myles Garrett Expects to Play

For the Packers, Kenny Clark practiced on Thursday and presumably will be ready to go for Saturday's game against the Browns.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called superstar defensive end Myles Garrett “50-50” to start on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Forget 50-50, Garrett said.

“I feel like I'll play regardless of how I feel,” he told Browns reporters on Thursday. “We've got to win out to make the playoffs, and I want to play in every second of the game I can.”

Having played on Monday, the Browns didn’t practice this week. If they would have practiced, Garrett would have been sidelined with a groin injury.

Garrett’s availability, or lack thereof, will be a critical pregame storyline. The Packers, as expected, ruled out All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on Thursday, his comeback from a torn ACL suffering its second bump in the road. It will be up to Yosh Nijman, Green Bay’s No. 3 left tackle, to handle the indomitable Garrett, who is third in the NFL with 15 sacks.

While the Packers will be down four-fifths of their preferred offensive line, Garrett is questionable, fellow starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains on the COVID list and top backup Takk McKinley was placed on injured reserve this week.

“It's going to be tough,” Garrett said of rushing the passer. “They definitely have ways to stunt good rushers. We're going to have to provide pressure up the middle and on the edges and we have some guys out who are very talented at that.

“I think (Aaron Rodgers) is one of the best pure passers I've ever seen. Definitely one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in my eyes. That just makes you more excited for the challenge.”

For Green Bay, Bakhtiari, right tackle Billy Turner (knee), receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) and linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) are out, and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) is questionable. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was full participation and should be back after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Newly minted Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark practiced. While he’s officially on the COVID list so is not on the injury report, he should be available for Saturday.

“It was great to have him back in the building,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was great to see him out there at practice. Provided he clears, then he’ll play, but we’ll see where he’s at and making sure that he is, first of all, healthy, because that’s the most important thing and that he feels confident to go out there and play at a high level.”

He will not be facing Browns center J.C. Tretter, though. The former Packers lineman was placed on the COVID list on Saturday. Nick Harris, a fifth-round pick in 2020 with one career start, could take his place in the lineup.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Browns have 18 players on their COVID-19 list. Many of those could be cleared to play on Saturday, though, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and Clowney.

Rodgers (toe) didn’t practice but will start.

For those wondering about cornerback Jaire Alexander, he practiced all week but is not on the roster so is not on the injury report. LaFleur this week said Alexander would not play vs. Cleveland.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), ILB Ty Summers (hamstring), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Questionable: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle).

Browns Injury Report

Out: S John Johnson (hamstring).

Questionable: DE Myles Garrett (groin), DT Malik Jackson (knee).