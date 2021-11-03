Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: Myers Had Surgery

Three defensive linemen did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as they started their on-the-field prep for Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rookie Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers recently had surgery on the knee injury sustained on the opening drive against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 17, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said.

“He’s kind of getting to the mind-set of, ‘All right, it happened, now I’ve got to get my mind right to attack rehab and all that stuff to get back as fast as possible,’” Stenavich said after Wednesday’s practice. “He seems to be in as good a place as you can be for a guy coming off surgery and everything like that. He’s just doing meetings and rehabbing and doing all that stuff, staying mentally into it until he can get back out there.”

Stenavich said the hope is Myers will be able to return this season. For now, though, the position perhaps belongs to Lucas Patrick for the next several weeks. Including the Week 5 game at Cincinnati in which Myers was inactive with a finger injury, Patrick has been the center for most of the last four weeks.

However, once All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returns to the lineup – perhaps Sunday at Kansas City – then Elgton Jenkins could move to center. Jenkins was Mississippi State’s starting center as a junior and senior and was a Pro Bowl left guard last season. The decision for Stenavich is which is the better option: Jon Runyan at left guard and Jenkins at center or Jenkins at guard and Patrick at center.

Coming off a Thursday night victory at Arizona, defensive linemen Kingsley Keke, Jack Heflin and Dean Lowry did not practice. Cornerback Kevin King, who missed the last three games with a shoulder injury sustained at Cincinnati, was full participation. The more able-bodied corners the better with a matchup against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

The Chiefs could be at full strength for Sunday. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who were out against the Giants on Monday night, were full participation.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: DT Jack Heflin (illness; not COVID), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), DT Dean Lowry (hamstring).

Limited: OT Dennis Kelly (back).

Full: TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Kevin King (shoulder/back).

Chiefs Injury Report

DNP: TE Dan Brown (traveling from Giants), OT Mike Remmers (knee).

Limited: DT Chris Jones (back/wrist).

Full: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep), DE Melvin Ingram (groin), TE Travis Kelce (neck), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (wrist), LG Joe Thuney (hand).

Packers Transactions