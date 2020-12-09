Packers-Lions Wed. Injury Report: Greene, Ervin, Winn to IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed running back/returner Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene and defensive Billy Winn on injured reserve on Wednesday.

All three players were hurt in Sunday’s victory over Philadelphia – an ankle for Ervin, shoulder for Greene and triceps for Winn – and could be back by the end of the regular season.

Receiver Tavon Austin, who was signed last week, should be able to step in and take some of Ervin’s role. Similarly, Anthony Rush should be able to fill Winn’s void. In just 41 snaps, Winn had eight tackles and was tied for fifth on the team with three passes defensed – most among the defensive linemen and as many as safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Kevin King.

It was the latest in a long line of injuries for the resilient Winn.

“We’re going to miss Billy,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said on Wednesday. “Hopefully he gets back soon. He did a hell of a job. He came in, he was in good shape, he picked up the system pretty well and gave us some quality reps. I hope Rush will do the same thing. He’s a smart kid. Had a good week last week. I anticipate him being in a similar role to Billy.”

At 6-foot-4 and 361 pounds, Rush joined Green Bay off waivers from the Chicago Bears on Nov. 30. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he has 15 tackles in 13 career games with Philadelphia and Seattle.

“I just studied his film once I heard he was signing,” Montgomery said. “Watching there, knew he was a big guy. The boys call him [Ryan] Pickett with him wearing ‘79.’ Looks like big Pickett in his uniform. He’s a big ol’ boy. The most impressive thing is some guys struggle to learn and that’s not the case with him. He’s picked it up pretty quick – pretty smart kid. So, he’s coachable. I’m excited to get the pads on and see what he can do.”

Green Bay filled one of those roster spots by activating rookie guard Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/non-football injury list. A sixth-round pick out of Indiana, he suffered a torn ACL in December during preparation for the Hoosiers’ bowl game.

To keep fresh, the Packers held a walkthrough rather than a standard Wednesday practice.

For the Lions, receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Jeff Okudah were among four players not practicing.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion).

Limited: ILB Krys Barnes (calf), CB Kevin King (Achilles/groin), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), G Lucas Patrick (toe), P JK Scott (quad), S Vernon Scott (quad), G Simon Stepaniak (knee), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Lions Injury Report

DNP: RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), S C.J. Moore (ankle), CB Jeff Okudah (groin).

Limited: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin), RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), RB D’Andre Swift (illness).

Full: None.