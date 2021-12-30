Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cobb Returns

In his second stint on the team, Randall Cobb generally delivered when the Packers needed him before requiring core-muscle surgery.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Less than a month after core-muscle surgery, Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb returned to practice on Thursday.

While the comebacks of left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith seem stuck in neutral, Cobb was designated for return from injured reserve. Getting him back for the playoffs would be a lift to an offense that seemingly has hit its stride.

“That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity,” LaFleur said when he announced on Dec. 9 that Cobb would be out “a while” following with a “pretty significant injury.”

Cobb scored a touchdown just before halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. He suffered a core-muscle injury and wound up having surgery the following week during the team’s bye.

Cobb has caught 28-of-39 targets and generally delivered when the Packers needed him. In that big game against the Rams, he provided a big chunk of the first-half offense by catching 4-of-5 balls for 95 yards and one touchdown. He scored two touchdowns apiece against Pittsburgh and Arizona, the latter coming with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of the lineup.

“It’d mean everything, just for his contribution on offense and special teams,” slot corner Chandon Sullivan said. “It’s a veteran leader in the locker room. I remember our battles in training camp – he definitely got me better – and it was cool to actually have him on my team vs. going against him, which I’d done the past two seasons.”

The Packers have ample history with core-muscle injuries. Last season, receiver Allen Lazard suffered one at the end of his monster game at New Orleans. Lazard had surgery and was out seven weeks before returning to the lineup, but didn’t have an impact game for nearly three months.

In 2018, receiver Geronimo Allison missed the second half of the season following core-muscle surgery. In 2016, cornerback Damarious Randall had core-muscle surgery, missed five games and never got back to form. In 2012, receiver Greg Jennings had core-muscle surgery and was on the field almost exactly one month later.

Green Bay’s injury report was unchanged from Wednesday, meaning quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner did not practice.

For Minnesota, safety Harrison Smith, who did not participate on Wednesday, and running back Dalvin Cook, who was limited on Wednesday, were full participation. Top cornerback Cameron Dantzler, however, suffered a calf injury and did not practice.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

Full: None.

Vikings Injury Report

DNP: CB Cameron Dantzler (calf).

Limited: TE Tyler Conklin, LB Chazz Surratt (illness).

Full: RB Dalvin Cook (illness), FB C.J. Ham (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder).