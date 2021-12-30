Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cobb Returns

    In his second stint on the team, Randall Cobb generally delivered when the Packers needed him before requiring core-muscle surgery.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Less than a month after core-muscle surgery, Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb returned to practice on Thursday.

    While the comebacks of left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith seem stuck in neutral, Cobb was designated for return from injured reserve. Getting him back for the playoffs would be a lift to an offense that seemingly has hit its stride.

    “That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity,” LaFleur said when he announced on Dec. 9 that Cobb would be out “a while” following with a “pretty significant injury.”

    Cobb scored a touchdown just before halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. He suffered a core-muscle injury and wound up having surgery the following week during the team’s bye.

    Cobb has caught 28-of-39 targets and generally delivered when the Packers needed him. In that big game against the Rams, he provided a big chunk of the first-half offense by catching 4-of-5 balls for 95 yards and one touchdown. He scored two touchdowns apiece against Pittsburgh and Arizona, the latter coming with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of the lineup.

    “It’d mean everything, just for his contribution on offense and special teams,” slot corner Chandon Sullivan said. “It’s a veteran leader in the locker room. I remember our battles in training camp – he definitely got me better – and it was cool to actually have him on my team vs. going against him, which I’d done the past two seasons.”

    The Packers have ample history with core-muscle injuries. Last season, receiver Allen Lazard suffered one at the end of his monster game at New Orleans. Lazard had surgery and was out seven weeks before returning to the lineup, but didn’t have an impact game for nearly three months.

    In 2018, receiver Geronimo Allison missed the second half of the season following core-muscle surgery. In 2016, cornerback Damarious Randall had core-muscle surgery, missed five games and never got back to form. In 2012, receiver Greg Jennings had core-muscle surgery and was on the field almost exactly one month later.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16230994
    Play
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari Remains Out

    Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook returned to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17351721_168388316_lowres
    Play
    News

    Bojorquez, Keke Among Latest Placed on Packers’ COVID List

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated from the COVID list on Wednesday. Plus, get to know the four players who the Packers signed to their practice squad.

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_14930459
    Play
    News

    Packers Activating Alexander, Wrestling with COVID

    The Green Bay Packers had to activate cornerback Jaire Alexander on Wednesday or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

    Dec 29, 2021

    Green Bay’s injury report was unchanged from Wednesday, meaning quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner did not practice.

    For Minnesota, safety Harrison Smith, who did not participate on Wednesday, and running back Dalvin Cook, who was limited on Wednesday, were full participation. Top cornerback Cameron Dantzler, however, suffered a calf injury and did not practice.

    Packers Injury Report

    DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), RT Billy Turner (knee).

    Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee).

    Full: None.

    Vikings Injury Report

    DNP: CB Cameron Dantzler (calf).

    Limited: TE Tyler Conklin, LB Chazz Surratt (illness).

    Full: RB Dalvin Cook (illness), FB C.J. Ham (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder).

    Randall Cobb Photo Gallery

    17144802
    17047824
    17047848
    17117851
    17166391
    17252413
    17252462
    17252710
    17252746
    17252749
    17252781
    17255145
    17255152
    17406370
    17418735

    USATSI_17406370
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cobb Returns

    just now
    USATSI_17208275
    News

    Adams Goes from ‘Bust’ to Potential Bust

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_9767301_168388316_lowres
    News

    Rodgers Ready for Vikings, Old Man Winter

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17419514
    News

    Rodgers Wins NFC Offensive Player of Month

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17419576
    News

    ‘Meaningful’ Changes Make Rodgers Feel Better About Place on Roster

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16230994
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari Remains Out

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17351721_168388316_lowres
    News

    Bojorquez, Keke Among Latest Placed on Packers’ COVID List

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_14930459
    News

    Packers Activating Alexander, Wrestling with COVID

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_16887520
    News

    Nijman Rises to Unexpected Occasion

    Dec 28, 2021