With Ervin Potentially Out Again, Austin Might Get His Shot

Tyler Ervin, Raven Greene and Billy Winn suffered injuries during Sunday's victory over Philadelphia. Coach Matt LaFleur used the word “concern” for all three.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New receiver Tavon Austin was inactive for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. That probably won’t be the case when the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions in six days.

In his first game back after missing two games with injured ribs, running back/returner Tyler Ervin was felled by an injured ankle vs. Philadelphia. It’s the latest injury in a miserable season for Ervin. After practically single-handedly rescuing the return game last season and earning a role on offense upon being re-signed for this season, Ervin missed two games with a wrist injury and two more games with the ribs.

The Packers’ return game, which hasn’t exactly excelled with Ervin, really suffered in his previous absences. Now, with last week’s addition of Austin, the Packers at least have a threat to return punts and, possibly, kickoffs. Austin returned a punt for a touchdown in 2013, 2014 and 2015 but hasn’t returned kickoffs other than one here and there since his rookie season of 2013.

“He’s got to be ready to go, and I think he was ready to go last week,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “Can he fulfill that role of Swerve? We’ll see where he gets throughout the week but, as a returner, that’s one of the main reasons he was brought here and he’s got to be ready to go. I know he’s excited for his opportunity and he’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of familiarity with being with him in L.A. (with the Rams) and got a lot of confidence in his ability. So, we’ll see how the week of prep goes and practice and we’ll see where we’re at for Sunday.”

At least there’s a potential replacement for Ervin and defensive lineman Billy Winn (triceps) – Green Bay signed massive Anthony Rush last week. There is no replacement for safety Raven Greene, who suffered a shoulder injury on the Eagles’ fourth-quarter punt-return touchdown.

Greene, with his blend of strength and athleticism, has been a weapon as the dime linebacker and top backup safety. After games of nine and seven tackles, Greene had a half-sack and two quarterback hits against the Eagles in playing his best stretch.

For the season, Greene is sixth with 41 tackles and third with five passes defensed.

Winn missed 2017 and 2018 with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus and all of 2019 with a torn triceps. LaFleur said his latest injury is “very much a concern.” LaFleur, in fact, used the word “concern” for all three injured players.

