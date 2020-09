GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers treated the Minnesota Vikings’ defense like a stretchy piece of elastic last week.

On the fourth play of Sunday’s game, Tyler Ervin came in motion and, a split-second after the snap, caught a 2-inch pass from Aaron Rodgers that he turned into a gain of 6. Three plays later, receiver Allen Lazard came in motion, caught a 2-inch pass from Rodgers and gained 9.