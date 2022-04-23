2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Defensive Line

Measureables: 6-6 3/8, 341. 34 arms. 4.78 40, DNP shuttle, DNP bench.

Analytical stats: Davis started 33 of 47 appearances over four seasons. He set career highs with two sacks and 5.5 tackles for losses in 2021, his freakish size-athleticism combination leading to first-team All-American honors and the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman.

How hard is a player to block? Look at the holding penalties. He drew five, second-most among defensive linemen, according to SIS. In PFF’s PRP, he ranked 43rd out of 80. In SIS’s ATD+, he ranked fourth out of 28. Oddly, despite his mammoth size, he had one of the lowest bounce rates in the class (30 percent), meaning running backs weren’t exactly inclined to change course when running at him. Some of that probably is because Georgia’s defense was so strong that there were no weak links. He finished second in PFF’s run-stop percentage.

Personal touch: The Charlotte native grew up playing basketball. As a freshman, he was 6-foot-6. When he changed schools for his sophomore year, he was persuaded to try football. He was merely a three-star recruit when he arrived at Georgia. He left a legend.

Davis measured his performance not by looking at his stats. "I actually look at the linebacker stats because I know if the linebackers get a lot of tackles, that means I'm doing my job right," Davis said in 2019. "I always say two on me, somebody's free. So usually when the linebackers make a tackle for loss, it's usually dealing with something on the d-line."

On Senior Day, he scored a rushing touchdown. "Let me find the joy in the little things," he said afterward. "I always say 'small victories.' Every day is not going to be your best day, so you have to find those small victories, whether that's talking to a friend or giving a compliment,” Davis said. “I'm a believer in good karma, so I try to do good things, and hopefully good things return to me. That's pretty much my mindset on life. I try to take things day by day and try to enjoy the little moments, because you never know when it's going to be gone.”

His role at Georgia was stopping the run game. Even he admitted his pass-rush game went by the “wayside.” He knows that’s something that must improve. “I did a lot of self-reflection and I understand that’s one of my Achilles heels,” he said at pro day, “but that’s what I worked on in the offseason and that’s what I’m getting better at. A lot of people think that it’s end all be all at Georgia in that scheme, but I’m putting the work in and doing my best to be a complete player and do all the necessary things to be in on pass rush too.”

At the Combine, his 4.78 in the 40 was the fastest ever for a player topping 310 pounds. Davis, of course, was 341 pounds – 31 pounds heavier than that threshold but down about 9 pounds from his playing weight.

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands. As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads.