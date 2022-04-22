2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Measureables: 6-3 3/8, 296. 32 5/8 arms. 5.18 40, 4.66 shuttle, 25 bench.

Analytical stats: Lindstrom was a 37-game starter at center, earning first-team all-ACC honors his final two years. He allowed one sack and ranked 14th among centers in the draft class in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. According to SIS, he was in the middle of the pack among centers with 2.1 yards before contact and a bounce rate of 38 percent.

Personal touch: Lindstrom’s older brother also played on Boston College’s offensive line and was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2019. Their dad, Chris Sr., played on the BC defensive line and was drafted by the St. Louis Rams.

“Chris is my biggest supporter,” Alec said at the Scouting Combine. “He helps me out so much, whether it was the (East-West) Shrine (Bowl) — he was like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do this better’ — or coming here. It’s a really stressful process with the interviews, the medical stuff; I never got an MRI before until yesterday. All that stuff can be stressful, and he was just like: ‘Hey, relax. You’ve got to be genuine. You’ve got to be yourself.’ Having that resource, I’m so lucky for that.”

Would he rather play with or against his brother in the NFL? “I’ve always played with Chris. In high school, I played with him. We had bunk beds all throughout high school. In college, we were roommates. So I’ve always been with him. I think it would be pretty cool to play with him again, too, but, if I played against him, that little, ‘Oh, I’m going to beat you,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to beat you.’ Either way it would be pretty cool.”

Just before Christmas, their mother lost her battle against cancer. “I do it for her. I know she was smiling down and proud of me, proud of all of us and so happy, I knew she was with me yesterday [at the Combine],” Alec Lindstrom told New England Football Journal. “That’s what got me through this week. I knew she was with me when it was hard and thinking about her, that’s what got me through it.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Alec Lindstrom can do it all from the center position. In the pass game, Lindstrom uses excellent football intelligence to cover both a-gaps effectively while vertical setting. He creates tons of power in his hips to move guys on double teams. Lindstrom uses effective feet in the pass game and can slide back and forth well. He uses tremendous ankle flexibility to handle the bull rush. In the run game, he uses his powerful base to clear gaps. He has an excellent reach block that he quickly is able to get his head across the defender and keep it there. When asked to get to the second level he is solid and able to connect with defenders.