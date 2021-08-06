NFL Draft Profile: Dawson Deaton, Offensive Center, Texas Tech Red Raiders

#73

Pos: OC

Ht: 6060

Wt: 310

DOB: 5/6/_

Eligible: 2022

Frisco, TX

Frisco High School

Dawson Deaton

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pros:

Lamattina: Succeeds in pass protection with a wide base that allows him to stay balanced throughout each rep. Deaton has the size and positional versatility to play at any position along the offensive line. Moves well for his size and has shown he can move linearly and laterally. He can hang his hat on his anchor and lower body strength to be a consistent blocker. Didn’t have a ton of exposure to the running game in the Texas Tech pass-heavy offense, but showed he was capable of being a run blocker. Longer arms for a center allowed him to pass off and pick up defenders with relative ease.

Cons:

Lamattina: Deaton isn’t overly strong despite his size. Doesn’t have much pop in his hands to truly disrupt or displace defenders from the play. Hands aren’t nearly strong enough to hold off premiere interior defensive lineman from getting pressures. The placement of his hands will need to be improved as well, as he tends to go too high at times.

Summary:

Lamattina: Deaton is a lot bigger than the prototypical center prospect, being listed at 6’6”. His ability won’t necessarily jump off the page, but his consistency will be noticed. The fact he can play all five positions on the offensive line will be valued at the next level when you combine that with his well-rounded ability.

Background:

Hometown is Frisco, Texas. Ranked as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. 6th ranked center in the nation according to the same outlet. First-team All-District 13-5A honoree as a senior and was named to the second-team All-District 9-5A as a junior. Parents are David and Angela Deaton. Two siblings, one brother (Jackson) and one sister (Lanie). Became a father to his daughter, Parker, in 2019. Earned his undergraduate degree in marketing and is now in the graduate program at Texas Tech.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Deaton’s well-rounded ability as a blocker combined with his positional versatility will give him value at the next level as at least a preferred backup who can sub in at all five positions along the offensive line.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.1 / 7.7