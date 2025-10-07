5 Keys to Second Quarter of Packers Season
The Green Bay Packers started the season hot with two wins at home, led by strong offensive and defensive performances, before the offense scuffled on the road against the Browns and the defense struggled against the Cowboys.
After the bye, the Packers will be back at Lambeau Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before going on the road again to face the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. They will then come back home to face the Panthers in Week 9. Those four teams have a combined record of 9-10.
Here are five keys to success for the Packers during the second quarter of the season.
1. Getting Healthy, Staying Healthy
What was the priority over the bye week?
“It’s called health,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
“That is the big thing. We’ve got to get these guys their bodies back and then we also understand that it’s going to be a long haul after the bye. So, you better get your mind right to go on that journey and to try to get a little bit better every day.”
With a 13-week grind ahead before a potential playoff run, the Packers returned to practice on Monday with five players coming back from injuries, highlighted by receiver Christian Watson making his debut following last year’s torn ACL.
The Packers suffered their fair share of early-season injuries, including receiver Jayden Reed, who sustained a broken collarbone in Week 2 and is on injured reserve following surgeries to repair that injury along with a nagging foot injury.
Injuries to the offensive line were especially problematic.
Right tackle Zach Tom, the top lineman on the team and one of the best at his position, suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 against Detroit, missed Week 2 against Washington, came back too soon and played only one snap in Week 3 in Cleveland and was inactive again in Week 4 at Dallas.
Left guard Aaron Banks, who was a pricy addition in free agency, suffered a groin injury in Week 1, missed Week 2, lasted only one half in Week 3 and was sidelined for Week 4.
Offensive tackle Anthony Belton, a second-round pick and top backup, suffered an ankle injury at practice and was inactive at Dallas.
The first quarter of the season wasn’t quite as painful for the defense. However, cornerback Nate Hobbs suffered a knee injury early in training camp that required surgery. He was inactive in Week 1, played limited snaps in Weeks 2 and 3 and suffered a concussion in Week 4. Standout defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt suffered a knee injury against Cleveland and aggravated it at Dallas. Plus, reserve defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. went on IR due to a groin injury suffered against Detroit.
On Monday, Watson, Tom, Banks and Hobbs practiced, as did lineman Jacob Monk, who opened the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Wyatt and Belton did not practice, and second-year running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) remains on injured reserve.
For the Packers to be successful, they need to get healthy – and stay healthy – especially along the offensive line.
2. Offensive Line
While the injuries have not helped the offensive line, they struggled overall against the Browns and Cowboys in ways they didn’t against the Lions and Commanders to start the season.
Against Cleveland, that group had one of the worst performances by any offensive line in recent memory. They allowed five sacks, six tackles for losses and 14 pressures, according to PFF. Jordan Love’s time to throw dropped by more than a half-second from the previous week, from 3.10 seconds to 2.57, and running back Josh Jacobs averaged minus-0.50 yards before contact.
The line cleaned up the sacks against the Cowboys, only allowing one, but the pressure was even worse with 19 allowed, according to PFF. They also had six penalties, including two false starts on the 1-yard line. While both drives ended in touchdowns, red-zone penalties can be drive killers.
Love was eighth in average time to throw and second in average depth of target after Week 2, but he dropped to 20th in average time to throw and 23rd in average depth of target because of the pressure.
With the early bye, the offensive line will have a chance to get healthy and get back to their early-season form before facing the Bengals, who have 10 sacks this season, four of which came from 2024 sacks leader Trey Hendrickson.
3. Generating Pressure
The defensive front has been the cornerstone of the Packers’ defense, especially in the first three weeks of the season. They generated multiple sacks in all three of those games, including four sacks apiece against the Lions and Commanders.
Micah Parsons has had a big impact. He has 2.5 sacks, including a possible touchdown-saving sack against Dallas, and was tied for No. 1 in the league in pressures through four games.
“He’s been great,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been outstanding since he got here. The guy comes in, he goes to work, and I see him being a good teammate. He does a great job of getting that whole D-line together, doing things outside of the building, which I think is important for them just to establish that connection I would say. He’s been awesome.”
While he has had a great start to his Packers career, the attention he draws to help create opportunities for teammates has been just as important.
Rashan Gary has been the biggest benefactor of Parsons’ impact. His team-high 4.5 sacks rank third in the league. Devonte Wyatt is among the leaders in pressures among interior defensive linemen.
The pass rush struggled to get Dak Prescott on the ground in Dallas, only recording the one sack by Parsons. He had 10 of the 15 pressures.
The Packers will have good matchups to get the quarterback on the ground coming up. The Bengals have allowed 14 sacks, eighth-most in the NFL, and are 24th in sack percentage allowed. The Cardinals have allowed 16 sacks, third-most in the NFL, and are 26th in sack percentage. The Steelers and Panthers have given up nine sacks apiece; Pittsburgh is 21st in sack percentage. Only Carolina (11th) is in the top half in sack percentage.
Using the bye week to rest and reset, the defensive front has a great opportunity to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.
4. Special Teams
One of the big reasons for the loss to the Browns and the tie with the Cowboys has been the big blunders on special teams, with blocked kicks standing in the way of a potential 4-0 start.
The Browns blocked a field goal with less than 30 seconds left that would have given the Packers the lead. Instead, Cleveland got great field position and kicked the winning field goal as time expired. The Cowboys blocked a PAT early in the second quarter and returned it for two points, which ended up being a three-point swing and a big momentum swing in the tie.
The Packers’ special teams struggled in kickoff coverage against the Cowboys, as well. All-Pro KaVontae Turpin averaged 29.2 yards per kickoff return, including a late 45-yard runback that set the Cowboys up near midfield, helping them take a three-point lead with less than a minute to play in regulation.
After playing a big role in costing the Packers two wins, the special teams need to lock down their blocking on field-goal attempts and clean up the tackling in the coverage phases. With the offense exploding against the Cowboys and the defense having a strong start to the season, the special teams should not be the reason for the Packers losing or tying games.
5. The Passing Game
With their schedule over the next four weeks, the Packers have a prime opportunity to have big games through the air. Their next three opponents, the Bengals, Cardinals and Steelers, are among the worst pass defenses in the league, ranking 29th, 28th and 30th, respectively, in passing yards allowed per game.
Jordan Love had his best game of the season against the Cowboys, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Love has thrown for 1,000 yards, ranking just 26th in attempts but fourth in yards per attempt. He has only thrown one interception, making him one of only eight starters with zero or one interception.
With Love heating up, Romeo Doubs having a breakout game against the Cowboys, Matthew Golden showing flashes of his potential, the consistency of Tucker Kraft and the pending return of Christian Watson, the Packers passing game should only get better over the next four games, especially against three teams that struggle to defend the pass.