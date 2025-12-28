GREEN BAY, Wis. – During a record-setting performance, “King Henry” made the Green Bay Packers defense look like a bunch of hapless peasants.

Derrick Henry ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the Packers 41-24 on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers entered the night with an outside chance of winning the NFC North. Instead, Packers coach Matt LaFleur endured what he called a “humbling” night.

Humiliating would have been a better word as the Ravens ran the Packers off the field in their final home game of the season. Henry’s rushing total was the most ever by a visiting back at Lambeau Field. Ahman Green holds the stadium record with 218 yards in 2003 against Denver. Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson ran for 210 yards at Lambeau in 2012.

“We got our ass whooped,” defensive back Javon Bullard said.

The Ravens ran the ball 53 times for 307 yards. Including playoffs, it was the fifth-most rushing yards allowed by the Packers since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The Packers hadn’t allowed this many rushing yards in a home game since 1978.

It was exactly the game plan the Packers expected, LaFleur said, though you hardly would have known it.

“I got to go back and take a look at the film,” LaFleur said. “But, yeah, we didn’t, that was tough to watch.”

The Ravens got the ball nine times. They scored on seven, punted once and ran out the clock to end the game.

“I want to go back, before I say anything that might be a little off base,” LaFleur said. “I just think we got to go back and take a peek at this. I just want to make sure we were putting our guys in position to make plays, and whether we made the plays or didn’t make the plays. It just was not good enough. Wasn’t up to our standard.”

The Packers entered the game ranked ninth in the league with 103.8 rushing yards allowed per game. The Ravens rushed for:

93 yards in the first quarter.

82 yards in the second quarter.

40 yards in the third quarter.

92 yards in the fourth quarter.

They rushed for a franchise-record 22 first downs.

“That’s not our standard at all,” said linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who had 10 tackles. “That was very embarrassing, and that’s just not us at all. We can’t have that at all.”

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness agreed.

“I think sitting here, it’s embarrassing having the opponent coming into our house and the way they were celebrating and talking to us and just feeling the complacency and the energy on the sideline,” Van Ness said.

“Frankly, it’s unacceptable. Starting with myself, the defense and, honestly, all three phases. At this point of the season, we got to find a way to play collective and be better. Definitely embarrassing.”

The Ravens came off the bus running the football. They won the toss and drove 13 plays for 75 yards and a touchdown to lead 7-0. Henry’s 3-yard touchdown run was the 10th running play of the drive.

On the next possession, the Ravens drove 13 plays for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead 14-7. Henry’s 1-yard touchdown run was the ninth running play of the drive.

Late in the first half, after the Packers pulled within 20-14, quarterback Tyler Huntley ran a textbook quarterback draw for 25 yards. The only player in the vicinity was linebacker Quay Walker, who was double-teamed out of the action. Moments later, Henry took a toss for a 3-yard touchdown.

For added insult, the Ravens bullied the Packers off the cliff on Henry’s 25-yard touchdown run to end the scoring. On the sideline, tight end Isaiah Likely didn’t put a crown on Henry’s head. He put a foam cheese grater on Henry’s head.

It was an apt victory celebration after the Ravens shredded the once-vaunted Packers defense.

“It’s the big-boy league,” Cooper said. “You’ve got to make sure you give it all every snap, and stuff like that is going to show up if you don’t give it your all.”

All season, the fear has been Green Bay’s defensive line would eventually crumble. The top three defensive tackles from last season are no longer on the team, with TJ Slaton signing with the Bengals in free agency, Kenny Clark being shipped to Dallas in the Micah Parsons trade and Devonte Wyatt suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

On Saturday night, a defensive line consisting of Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, rookie Warren Brinson and midseason additions Jordon Riley and Quinton Bohanna was pushed around.

“Honestly, I feel like to start out, it’s just our play style,” safety Evan Williams said. “That’s what it starts and ends with, and I feel like we just didn’t have that today – that knock-back that we’re used to, the physicality at the point of attack. Not that guys weren’t straining and stuff. It was just not enough to get it done, and that’s all I can say on that.”

Through it all, the Packers still had a chance. They pulled within 27-24 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. On third-and-5, Henry ran for 9. On third-and-4, Huntley scrambled for 9. On third-and-8, Huntley threw a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers.

The Packers drove into scoring position before Malik Willis tweaked his injured throwing shoulder and Clayton Tune threw an interception.

On third-and-5 on the ensuing possession, Henry ran for 12. On third-and-4, Henry ran for 3 and Brooks jumped offside on fourth-and-1. On third-and-5, Huntley took a keeper for 6. That set up Henry’s clincher.

“It’s on us, really. I mean, it’s on us,” Bullard said. “We got our ass whooped. Call it like it is. I mean, sh**, we knew what they were doing. They ran the ball. We couldn’t stop the f***ing run. Point-blank-period. And we got to fix that sh** tomorrow if we want to go past the wildcard game in the playoffs. If we don’t, we’ll be sitting our ass right back in Green Bay.

Worst Packers Run Defense Since Merger

1977: 375 yards in 26-0 loss to Bears.

2022: 363 yards in 40-33 loss to Eagles.

1978: 348 yards in 28-3 loss to Raiders.

2013: 323 yards in 45-31 loss to 49ers (playoffs)

1978: 313 yards in 42-14 loss to Cowboys.

2025: 307 yards in 41-24 loss to Ravens

As for Henry, it was the fourth-best game of his career. He became the first visiting running back to run for four touchdowns at Lambeau.

“It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore outrushed the Packers by 228 yards, the second-highest margin this season behind the Bears’ plus-237 at Cincinnati last month.

Huntley had a damning statement during his press conference. He knew from the first carry that Henry was going to dominate.

“Right when he touched that ball, I was like, ‘Yeah, they are not ready. They are not ready.’ He ran straight downhill. Our linemen blocked. Our tight ends and receivers, they blocked and everybody executed.”

