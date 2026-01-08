Four Quotes That’ll Make You Run Through Wall for Packers-Bears Playoff Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry was born on Nov. 27, 1921, when the Packers lost 20-0 to the Chicago Staleys.

Exactly 104 years and 212 games later, these ancient rivals will meet for only the third time in the playoffs when the Packers visit the Bears in an NFC wild-card game on Saturday night. It’s the biggest game in the border feud since the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

If you’re not fired up, maybe these four quotes from Wednesday will get you ready to run through a wall.

Packers WR Christian Watson

On this being a new chapter in the Packers-Bears rivalry.

“It means a lot to all of us, for sure. Obviously, it’ll mean more when we come out the other side with the win. We just got to find a way to get it done. Obviously, the first thing’s first is just regardless of who’s out in front of you, you got to find a way to get it done. It definitely just adds a little bit more juice to it knowing the rivalry is there and everything.

“We get a chance to put the Bears’ season to bed. That means a lot to us, for sure.”

Packers DB Javon Bullard

On the Packers being underdogs as they enter the playoffs with a four-game losing streak.

“We’re not underdogs over here. At the end of the day, man, we the Packers. We’re going to play like the Packers and the Packers got to come out with a W.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs

On practice being different this week.

“I wouldn’t say we did anything different. I feel like more so the Leadership Council, we kind of just be direct with guys this week. It’s just one of them days where we just had an honest conversation with a lot of people and told them what we expect and what we demanding out of this week and what’s at stake.

“And I think a lot of guys listen to that and also take it personal, just the type of work it is, the type of opportunity that we have. Trying to take it day by day. But, I mean, this organization, I feel like it’s been spoiled for so long. A lot of people that’s been here, they’re so used to going to the playoffs and having at least a chance that you kind of get numb to the feeling of this opportunity.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Me not being able to do that, and I just reiterated to the guys, like, ‘Man, these are the moments that we dreamed of our whole life. Since we were just little kids, we wanted to play in these type of situations.

“The reason why we worked as hard as we did, sacrifice, whatever to be in these situations, to have a chance to play in the Super Bowl, which a lot of people don’t get to do at all in their career. So, we know that this opportunity is unique, and we don’t want to take it for granted.”

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley

Hafley figures to be a prime candidate to become a head coach this cycle, but his focus is on this year’s playoffs.

“Yeah, I love this group. I love being part of the Green Bay Packers, and I never take that for granted every day when I drive in and I get to see Lambeau Field. Honestly. I’m a guy who started coaching Division III football and worked my way up to be a college head coach, and now I’m part of the greatest NFL organization that there is, getting to call the plays.

“So, that is so humbling to me. I love the defensive players that we coach. I love these guys and I love the staff and I love working for Matt (LaFleur), and I never take that for granted – not one second – which is why when I answer that question, I don’t think it’d be fair to anybody in here, anybody a part of this, for me not to give everything I have for this game.

“Would one day I like to be a head coach again? Absolutely. For sure. But just even answering this question for you right now, I just am so grateful and so happy to be here and be part of this, and I’ve just loved coming to work every single day here. Even joking with you guys, I know sometimes it’s hard and you ask hard questions, but you guys have been incredible, and I mean that, and it’s not like that everywhere, so I thank you guys for that.

“Everything that I have been a part of here from Gutey (Brian Gutekunst) to Ed (Policy) to Matt, it’s just been like what a blessing to be here for me and my family, so I appreciate that, and we are not going to be done, so I will see you guys next week.”

