In Key Moments, Here’s Why Jordan Love’s Going to Rookie Matthew Golden
GREEN BAY; Wis. – On a do-or-die fourth down in the overtime tie against the Dallas Cowboys, Jordan Love went to rookie receiver Matthew Golden for a pivotal first down.
It wasn’t necessarily a do-or-die moment last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Packers were nursing a six-point lead when they faced a critical third-and-8 with 2:32 to go. With Love buying time to his left and a defender in his face, he went to Golden again.
The result was a 31-yard gain that set up the clinching field goal.
Surrounded by young but experienced playmakers, what is giving Love the confidence to go to a rookie in those key moments?
“I think it’s all the stuff that he’s done since he got here in practice that gives you that confidence in him,” Love said outside the locker room on Wednesday. “Obviously, sometimes the game doesn’t always show, but it’s all the work he’s put in behind the scenes, understanding the game plan inside and out and just going out there and making plays in practice.
“I tell him all the time, stuff’s going to keep translating to the games, so just keep staying confident and going out there and executing.”
After a quiet start to his rookie season, Golden has become a key player in Green Bay’s diverse passing attack. The last three games, he’s third on the team with 12 receptions but first with 196 yards. His catches of 34 yards at Cleveland, 46 yards at Dallas and 35 yards against Cincinnati are the team’s longest passing plays during that span.
“I feel like I’m playing a lot faster,” Golden said after Wednesday’s practice. “My confidence is definitely going up the more plays that I make. At the same time, I’m just out there having fun. For me, it’s just getting better each and every game. When we’ve got practice during the week, trying to work on different things and let it translate to the game.”
Among this year’s rookie receivers, Golden ranks fifth with 14 receptions and third with 212 yards. Of the 12 rookie receivers who have been targeted more than 10 times, Golden is third with 15.1 yards per catch and second with a 73.7 percent catch rate.
“I would say the speed of the game,” Golden said of his biggest improvement. “I feel like I’m adjusting a lot faster. I’m just being able to be confident. I feel like that’s where it starts. Whenever I’ve got my confidence, that’s when I feel like I’m at my best. Definitely just keeping faith in God and just always attacking each and every day, trying to get better at one thing and letting it go from there.”
Already, Golden leads the Packers in third- and fourth-down receptions that produced a first down. Five of his six have come the past three games. The team has nine such plays the last two games, with Golden having four.
“I feel like where it all starts is at practice during the week, gaining his trust on whatever the game plan is, whatever routes we’re running, getting that chemistry down,” Golden said. “I feel like we do a great job of making sure we get the small things right. Whenever the time do present itself during the game, I feel like we’re all on the same page.”
Two of the conversions came against the Bengals. On third-and-10 in the second quarter, with the offense hearing some boobirds in a 3-0 game, Golden got behind veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, stacked him with the ball in the air and made the play for 35 yards. The other came on the aforementioned third-and-10 in the fourth quarter, with Love and Golden on the same page on a scramble drill.
With key plays should come even more opportunities.
“I think he’s been making some big-time plays,” Love said. “Last game, two of those catches were real crucial, both on third down. I think he’s been a guy that has shown his consistency throughout practice with his ability to catch.
“I think it’s just about trying to get him the ball more. I think he’s made the most of every opportunity that the ball’s come his way, so just continue to keep trying to find him. He definitely made two real big plays in that game, so shout-out to him.”
Along with two carries in which he broke tackles, Golden had 102 total yards – his first game hitting the century mark.
“Obviously, those were some big-time plays he made,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “All three of his receptions, I thought he did a nice job on the jet sweep just showing the great contact balance. I think he’s competing more and more in the run game with the blocking, so I’m really excited about where he’s going and where he could go and I think he’ll continue to get there because the guy approaches the game the right way.”
That “right way” approach was apparent during his lone season at Texas, when Golden emerged as a clutch player down the stretch for the Longhorns. The key there was gaining the trust of the coaches and his quarterbacks, and the same has been true in Green Bay.
The success in those key moments is carrying over quickly in Green Bay, where Golden doesn’t have a lot of catches but he’s made some big ones.
“I went to the University of Texas so I’m kind of used to that kind of environment,” Golden said. “It just goes back to my confidence. I never think anything is too big for me. I kind of keep my head level and keep my head over my shoulders and just always tell myself that go out there and have fun.
“You’ve been waiting to get put in this position. Now you’re here. It’s making all the plays I can and going out there and having fun.”