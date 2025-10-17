Jeff Hafley Delivers Marathon Answer About Packers’ Fourth-Quarter Defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was fired up and ready to roll.
“All right, let’s go,” he said. “No questions about holding. We can talk about the fourth quarter, maybe, but not holding.”
Hafley’s defense has been on an absolute heater to start games. The Packers haven’t allowed a single point in the first quarter. That’s obviously the best in the NFL; San Francisco has allowed seven. They’ve given up 22 points in the second quarter, the 4.4-point average ranking second. Added together, Green Bay is No. 1 in first-half scoring.
It’s more of the same in the third quarter. The Packers have given up only 17 points, or a fifth-ranked 3.4 points per game.
That’s 39 points, or 7.8 per game, in the first three quarters.
And then comes the fourth quarter, and the Packers plunge to absolute zero. They’ve allowed 60 points, or a league-worst 12.0 points per game.
What’s happened?
Here’s Hafley’s 931-word answer, uninterrupted.
“Here’s the deal, right. You guys make me think, too. You look at it and, now that you guys, with all your articles, notes and comments, bring up a lot of good points. We’re like No. 1 in scoring defense in the first quarter. Then we’re like two or three in the second quarter. Then we’re like top five in the third quarter. Then it is what it is in the fourth quarter. So why?
“Last year, Matt (LaFleur) and I were having the same conversation – I don’t know if he said anything – about the second quarter. Because he brought the stat sheet out and, ‘Dude, they’re scoring all their points in the second quarter.’ Wow, all right, let’s look to see what’s going on in the second quarter. This year, it’s in the fourth, right now.
“So, it makes you think, right? I’m not giving you coach-talk. I’m talking real, like how my mind works. You have to go game by game. You can’t look at it like a collective, because some of those points are scored differently in the fourth quarter of some games than in other games, right? And then there are situations that lead to those points, which could happen in the Browns game different than when it happened last week when you’re up 21 points.
“So, you look game by game. First, you look schematically, because I always look at myself first. Is there something different that we’re doing? Is there something better that I need to be doing? Is there something different that the offense is doing?
“And at times, sure, when you’re up by two possessions and they’re trying to score fast, there is something that they’re doing different. Or you’re up by three possessions. How many more possessions do they have where we need to either slow them down and we can’t give up a big one, so there’s situational football involved, right?
“Then after you look at scheme, you look at execution. Are we executing as good in that quarter as we did the first three quarters? And some we are, some we’re not, right? It’s just the way each game goes, and why?
“Gosh, we play so hard when I watch our film. Are we playing as hard in the fourth quarter? At times we are, and if we’re not and we look tired, why? Did we open up the half and go on a really long drive where we couldn’t get off the field on third down? Do we need to be in better shape? Do we need to roll guys in and out of games more.
“Certainly, it’s different game by game. And then did their players make some plays, right? It’s happened in games. There’s been some really good plays.
“So, you look through all that, and then the key I think is consistency over time. What can we do better? What can we be more consistent at? What can I do better? And you search in all those different ways and we’ll work through it.
“To me, the goal is to play a complete football game. Whether that’s in the first quarter, the second, third or fourth, I don’t want to have a bad first quarter and give up a ton of points and play good in the second, third or fourth. Just like last year in the second, we weren’t playing good enough, but we played good in the third and the fourth.
“And that’s the key is to continue to improve in playing our best football as we go. And we’ve certainly shown flashes all over the place, and I’m confident that we’ll continue to do that. So, to answer your fourth-quarter questions, and if you want to go make some side notes in your article, you can add some stuff there.”
He wasn’t done.
“Do you have any follow-up questions on that? I gave you a lot of information there because I actually thought through it so I just didn’t come up here and – and I mean that. I try to answer you guys honestly. And that is the honest answer.
“It’s different in the Washington game and the Lion game and Dallas than it was in the Cleveland game and it was last week. I mean, last week if you go back in the game, after the Dallas outing, we came back in the first half and that was awesome, watching our guys fly around. It was really, really inspiring football. I think they went three-and-out three of their first four drives. We’re getting the ball back to the offense like that (snapping).
“That’s what we need to do in all four quarters. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what we’re trying to do. And certainly, in some situations, your mindset changes a little bit and then we had that one really long drive to open up the second half, and why did we have that drive?
“What changed? Well, we had a third-and-4 where we were in pretty tight coverage and we just didn’t get off the field. Then we stopped them on third but, because we were up by two possessions, they went for it on fourth down and we couldn’t get off the field on the fourth down. Later in the game we stopped them again on third down but we were up by a possession so – guess what? – they were going for it again. They went for it on fourth down and they made a nice play.
“So, frustrating, I got it, and we’ll get better and I’m very confident in that.”
Maybe that will start this week. The Cardinals are 29th in fourth-quarter scoring with 4.3 points per game.