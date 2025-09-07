Micah Parsons Makes Bold Prediction About Packers’ Cornerbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers don’t have a stopper at cornerback. At least on paper.
Maybe Micah Parsons, who will make his Packers debut on Sunday against the powerhouse Detroit Lions, will fill the void that they might have at cornerback.
“I’m going to tell them this: I’ve never not had a Pro Bowl or All-Pro corner,” Parsons said this week. “So, that should mean something to them. I’m going to make them a lot of money.”
Parsons finished fifth in the NFL last season with 12 sacks, even while missing four games with an injury. In his four seasons, he’s never finished outside the top seven in sacks. He is one of the great pass rushers in the game and has a chance to be one of the great pass rushers in NFL history.
Last year, with Parsons earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Dallas’ pass defense was 0.31 yards per snap better when he was on the field.
In 2023, when Parsons was second-team All-Pro, Dallas finished sixth in opponent passer rating and fourth in interception percentage as cornerback DaRon Bland was a first-team All-Pro with a league-high nine interceptions.
In 2022, when Parsons was first-team All-Pro, Dallas’ pass defense was 0.36 yards per snap better when he was on the field. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was a Pro Bowler for a second consecutive season as Dallas finished ninth in opponent passer rating, yards per passing attempt and interception percentage.
In 2021, when Parsons was first-team All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Dallas’ pass defense was 0.28 yards per snap better when he was on the field. With an NFL-high 11 interceptions, Diggs was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro as Dallas finished second in interception percentage and third in opponent passer rating.
Overall during Parsons’ time in Dallas, the Cowboys ranked third in opponent passer rating, second in sacks, four in completion percentage and first in interceptions.
Diggs was a first-round pick but Bland was only a fifth-round selection. Maybe the entire league missed the boat on Bland. Or maybe he was a creation of the Parsons-fueled pass rush, a possibility that could mean big things for the Packers’ primary coverage players, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Javon Bullard and Carrington Valentine.
“That ball’s going to come out a whole lot quicker,” Parsons said. “But that’s what it’s about, though. It’s about feeding off each other, making plays off each other. It’s a team game, you know what I mean? They hold the coverage, third-and-5, they play tight coverage, I get a coverage sack. There might be a time where they might get cooked but the ball’s coming out early because I made up for it.
“That’s what it’s about. And that’s what they should be excited about. I think it’s exciting, making plays for each other and putting each other in position so we can win football games.”
Acquired last week in a huge trade with Dallas, Parsons’ availability for Sunday’s game was never in doubt. Having missed all of training camp in his contract dispute with the Cowboys, he’ll probably play limited snaps against Detroit.
But he’ll be on the field for all the important ones against an offense that scored 39 more points than any other team last season.
“On those rushing downs, the ball’s probably going to come out quicker than it previously would or it usually does,” Hobbs said. “Because I feel like the quarterback, there’s going to be a timer in his mind. He’s already going to be a little antsy.
“We’ve already got RG (Rashan Gary), we’ve already got premium inside rushers and we’ve already got great linebackers who can rush the quarterback. You put a guy like Micah Parsons on the other side, and guys lose the rep before the rep starts, honestly. I just feel like it makes you as a DB just play even more confident.”
That quicker timer, obviously, means opposing quarterbacks will have to play faster and opposing receivers will have less time to get open or get deep.
“Hopefully, it’ll be a lot different,” safety Evan Williams said. “I’ve been joking with my family group chat this whole week, they’re talking about, ‘You’ve got 1 less second to cover.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I hope so.’ I hope it translates like that. That’s a guy that we’re definitely very grateful to pick up. Makes my job a whole lot easier from the back end, understanding that you don’t have to cover as long.
“You’ve got a guy like that screaming off the edge, even if he’s not getting to the quarterback, he’s picking up a double team, picking up a triple team, making life easier on other people. It’s definitely huge for us on the back end. We’re definitely very thankful for that.”
Last season, Green Bay finished ninth in the NFL in opponent passer rating, thanks in large part to Xavier McKinney’s eight interceptions, but they were 25th in opponent completion percentage and 11th in yards per attempt.
This offseason, the Packers signed Hobbs – a part-time starter for the Raiders – released Jaire Alexander and added only one other cornerback, Micah Robinosn, in the seventh round of the draft.
With a gauntlet of elite quarterbacks and receivers on the schedule, how would that secondary hold up?
Parsons should help. A lot.
“God is good all the time and all the time God is — hey, boy, he is good! For real,” Hobbs said. “We’re going to be rushing that quarterback, I’m just thankful to God, because I’m going to catch it when it’s thrown to me.”
Defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley recalled a game against the Cowboys in 2023 when he was an assistant coach for the Chargers. Dallas won 20-17, with Brandon Aubrey kicking a go-ahead field goal with 2:19 to play and Parsons sacking Justin Herbert on second-and-2 after the 2-minute warning.
“Micah Parsons, yeah, we got a hell of a lot better,” Derrick Ansley said. “This guy, in my opinion as a secondary guy, he’s a game accelerator. He speeds everything up – run or pass.
“He would come around the edge a couple times and just swallow up our quarterback and thought, that guy’s a real guy. Yeah, we’re happy to have him. He’s been great. You see his personality with the guys, already affecting those guys. It’s been good. It’s been good.”