New Packers LB Nick Niemann Wants to ‘Dominate on Special Teams’
GREEN BAY – Nick Niemann knows exactly what he wants to bring to the Green Bay Packers.
“Some versatility on defense and being able to dominate on special teams and try to keep progressing in that reputation I’ve built and try to be a problem on special teams,” he said.
When the Packers released Kristian Welch and Isaiah Simmons on Tuesday, leaving themselves with only four linebackers on their initial 53-man roster, it was clear another roster move was in the works. That move was signing Niemann, who made the All-Rookie team because of his work on special teams as a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2021.
Niemann signed with the Houston Texans in free agency but was released despite a background that includes almost 1,300 snaps on special teams. What makes a good player on special teams?
“Shoot, just having a good feel and having trigger, being physical, playing fast and being disruptive is pretty much it. That’s what I try to do,” said Niemann, who finished with 10-plus tackles on special teams in three of his first four seasons.
Niemann, who was born in Iowa, has football in his DNA. His father, Jay Niemann, is the assistant defensive line coach at Iowa. An older brother, Ben, also played at Iowa, won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs and spent last year with the Lions.
“It was a fun experience,” Niemann said of playing on the same team that his father coached. “Luckily, I was a junior when he got there, so it wasn’t a situation where we came in together and I was riding my dad’s hip the whole time or something like that. I had my own identity there. It was an awesome experience. He did a good job of trying to let me do my thing and he did his thing. Being able to pop into the office and stuff when before that I wouldn’t see him for weeks at a time during the season. It was fun.”
His brother helped Nick get through the uncertainty between being released by the Texans and signing with the Packers. They are close because of their shared experiences.
“We moved around a lot just because my dad was a coach,” he said. “We moved to a new place, you don’t know anyone. It’s kind of like it was me and my brother and that’s just how it was every time we moved, and just kind of bonded over the football life that we had.
“He played at Iowa two years before me, so I just kind of followed in his footsteps. He isn’t on a team right now but he’s played seven years in the NFL, so just kind of following him and we’ve been going through this together since we were born. That’s just been our life.”
Life threw a curveball at Niemann. He was released by the Texans on Tuesday, which caught him “a little bit by surprise,” and was on a plane to Green Bay at 5 a.m. Wednesday. He arrived in Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon, took his physical, signed his contract and was on the practice field by 3 p.m.
“It’s just a quick turnaround,” he said. “You’re on one team 48 hours ago and then you’ve got to get on a plane and get ready to practice with a new team where you’re trying to learn everything. That just comes with this time of year and part of the business. Can’t do anything but jump into it and go.”
Niemann jumped at the opportunity to play for the Packers.
“Just coming into an organization with this fanbase, this history – everyone has good things to say about this,” he said. “I’ve talked to other guys that have played here and it’s nothing but good stuff to say, from the staff, fans, support staff, the community feel here of everyone is living and breathing Packer football. Just can’t wait to be a part of that.”