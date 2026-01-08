Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Two Starters Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed six players as questionable for Saturday night’s NFC wild-card game at the Chicago Bears.

The list includes two starters, right tackle Zach Tom and nickel defender Javon Bullard. Notably, Tom was limited participation on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday – coach Matt LaFleur called it a “rest day” – while Bullard was limited participation at practice all week.

Also questionable are receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who was inactive last week with a concussion and remains in the protocol, linebacker and special-teams ace Nick Niemann, who was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, rookie defensive tackle Warren Brinson and backup quarterback Malik Willis. All four of those players were limited participation all week.

Two Starters Questionable for Packers

On the sliding scale that is being questionable, Tom is more questionable than Bullard.

Bullard, one of the few starters who played a decent number of snaps against the Vikings, sustained a knee injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter.

“I’m straight. I’m straight. I’m looking forward to Saturday. That’s it,” Bullard said.

“I just had a little football bump,” he added. “That’s what we call it. It ain’t nothing that’s going to stop me from playing or nothing like that. Just a little bruise.”

While LaFleur said Tom got the day off for rest, that the team’s best offensive lineman and one of the best tackles in the NFL didn’t practice has to be a bit concerning.

Tom, who on Thursday said he didn’t want to talk about whether the rest day was helpful, injured the knee during the first half of the loss at Denver. He was inactive for the final three games of the regular season, including the Week 16 loss at the Bears.

While LaFleur at the start of the week said he thought his injured starters would be back in the lineup for Saturday after getting the week off, Tom after Wednesday’s practice wasn’t so sure.

“That was the plan,” he said. “No, I’d just say it’s too early to tell. I’ve got to see how I’m feeling tomorrow.”

Tomorrow was Thursday, and Tom didn’t practice.

“He’s looked good in practice,” LaFleur said. “Like I tell you all the time, we’ll give him up till gametime and, if he can go, he’ll be out there.”

After practice on Wednesday, Tom said he felt “better” but “not great.” He said “ask me after the Super Bowl” about needing end-of-season surgery.

While he wouldn’t talk about his own health after Thursday’s practice, Tom was excited about the prospects of a fresh and healthy Josh Jacobs, who wasn’t on the injury report all week after sitting out the Minnesota game.

“You saw it last year, you saw it even this year,” Tom said. “He’s obviously a dynamic player. He makes plays, he can break tackles, make us right. We’ve just got to give him a chance and then see what he can do.”

With the Packers placing Bo Melton on injured reserve, the potential return of Niemann, who had 11 tackles in eight games, would be critical against the Bears’ impactful return game.

“He’s a smart guy,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “He can play a lot of different places on the kickoff for us, he understands the system, can play a lot of different places in the punt box for us. He’s been a personal protector before, as well, so hopefully he’s up. We’ll see what happens the rest of the week.”

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Matthew Golden (Achilles) are off the injury report.

Key Starters Returning for Bears

For the Bears, receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and D.J. Moore (knee) are off the injury report and will play. Odunze was the team’s leading receiver before an injury sidelined him for the final five games, including both matchups against the Packers.

While starting nickel C.J. Gardner-Johnson is one of three players out with a concussion, Kyler Gordon is expected to be ready to go after he missed the final four games of the regular season with a groin injury sustained in the game at Lambeau Field.

“It’s good to have them both back out there,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said on Thursday. “I know they're excited. They're moving around well, and we'll see if they can help us out this weekend.”

Officially, Gordon is questionable and remains on injured reserve, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen expects Gordon to play.

“It gives us another playmaker, obviously,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday. “It's been unfortunate that we haven't had him much this season. But he was the guy that, coming into the season, we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Questionable: DT Warren Brinson (foot), S Javon Bullard (knee), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Bears Final Injury Report

Out: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion).

Questionable: CB Kyler Gordon (groin), OT Braxton Jones (knee).

Note: Gordon and Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

