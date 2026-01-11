GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he is focused on next season. Will he still be the team’s coach, though?

He could find out soon, with a meeting looming with new team President Ed Policy.

“We talked briefly on the plane, and there’s going to be time when we’re going to get together, either later tonight or tomorrow sometime,” LaFleur said during his season-ending news conference on Sunday, one day after a shocking wild-card playoff loss at the Chicago Bears.

On Monday morning, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported the Packers will “try to work out a deal” to keep LaFleur.

That’s an obvious signal that, despite a crushing playoff loss to the Bears meant the team ended the season on a five-game losing streak, that Policy has decided to not simply fire LaFleur.

Packers now are expected to try to work out a deal in the coming days to keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, per sources. pic.twitter.com/PxugiVoCDQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2026

So, while there is mutual interest in bringing LaFleur back for Year 8, it is not a done deal. With LaFleur entering his final year under contract, the two sides would need to agree financially to an extension. And it’s possible that there could be some strings attached in terms of changes to the coaching staff that LaFleur would have to agree to make, though that’s merely speculation.

Matt LaFleur Focused on Future

As was the case right after the game on Saturday, LaFleur said his future with the team that hired him in 2019 wasn’t on his mind.

“That’s not the focus right now, to be honest with you,” he said. “We’re fresh off this loss. My sole focus is on our players, our team, and just trying to find ways to get better.”

LaFleur is scheduled to be entering his final season under contract. Policy has said he’d rather not have a lame-duck coach, meaning the choices are to give LaFleur a contract extension or fire him – or whatever language that would be used for his departure.

LaFleur was asked twice if he’d work as a lame-duck coach. Both times, he punted on the answer.

“Those are for another time, I think,” he said. “I’m so focused on our players, our staff and just trying to – like I said before a million times – try to find solutions on how to get better.”

Lame-Duck LaFleur

In a way, though, LaFleur is a lame duck right now. While he may be familiar with what Policy has been thinking, the upcoming meeting will provide clarity on his status for the 2026 season.

One way or the other.

Career uncertainty can be all-encompassing, though. How can he push it to the side and dedicate time to a team he might not be coaching?

“We all know what type of business this is, and the focus for me was, at least today, to take a look at the tape and try to figure out why and what went wrong,” he said. “So, that’s where all my focus has lied. And then you, in that process, you start thinking about, all right, what are the things that we need to do to get better? So, that’s just where I’ve put all my mental energy.”

Immediately after the game, LaFleur was asked if he believed he was the right person for the job after the team fell short of the Super Bowl for a 15th consecutive season. As was the case in the bowels of Soldier Field on Saturday, LaFleur chose not to answer on Sunday.

“I don’t think those are questions for me,” he said. “Like I said, I think my sole focus is just trying to find solutions to some of our issues and why things went awry yesterday. And you know, it’s disappointing. I’m as disappointed, obviously, as, as all you guys, as our fans, as everybody in our organization, because we had plenty of opportunities to slam the door shut and we didn’t get it done.”

What is certain is LaFleur wants to remain with the Packers. While LaFleur could be fired tomorrow and probably have a job by the end of the week, Green Bay has been home for his family for the past seven years.

“This is one of one,” he said. “I love this place. I love the people. As much as you guys drive me nuts sometimes, I love you guys. I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization. I mean, this is a unique place. The community has been outstanding

“I grew up in the Midwest, and it’s got the same type of vibe that I grew up in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Unless you’re from here, you don’t understand how friendly everybody is. And it’s nice, no matter who you are, you’re walking down the street and people say hello to one another. And I’ve lived other places, so I think this is a unique place and it’s a special place. My kids love it here, my family loves it here.”

Policy joined the Packers in 2012, so he’s watched LaFleur closely over the last seven seasons – six of which reached the playoffs but none of which got to the Super Bowl.

They have a good relationship, LaFleur has said multiple times.

“It feels like since the day I got here and he’s been great,” LaFleur said. “He’s been super-supportive and I can’t say enough great things about him.”

