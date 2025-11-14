Packers-Giants Final Injury Report: Huge Advantage, Opportunity
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows his struggling team can’t take anything for granted, but it will face a bruised and beleaguered opponent in the New York Giants on Sunday.
Mike Kafka’s run as the Giants’ interim coach will start with many of his best players on the inactives list. After Friday’s practice, he ruled out three starters. Two more are doubtful. Including premier receiver Malik Nabers and powerful rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who are on injured reserve, seven of the best players from a two-win team probably will be in street clothes.
“No, not at all,” LaFleur said of taking a sign of relief of not having to face one of pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. “I think it’s more, as you guys have seen, we have to take care of our own problems, our own business.
“And it’s less about the opponent. It’s more about what we have to do to show improvement. And that’s always the mindset. And, hopefully, I think we’ve had a couple good days of practice, good days of work, and now it’s up to us to go out there and perform.”
LaFleur ruled out cornerback Nate Hobbs, who as expected will miss a second consecutive game with a knee injury.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who missed the last four games with a foot injury, is questionable. So are rookie receivers Matthew Golden (shoulder), who was inactive last week, and Savion Williams (foot).
Van Ness returned to practice on Thursday, so would have only two days under his belt if he returns to the lineup this week.
“I’m going day by day right now, just working with the training staff and the coaches and seeing how I feel and where I am after practice,” he said. “It’s been a long five weeks, but just been really exciting to get back on the field and get back out there with the guys and just getting a routine again. I’m treating it day by day, and hoping by Sunday, we can come to decision.”
Off the injury report are left guard Aaron Banks, who didn’t practice on Friday but that was for rest and not an injury. Micah Parsons (pectoral) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring/knee), who was added to the injury report on Thursday, are good to go, as well.
“I’m doing great,” Parsons said after practice. “I just finished a great Friday practice. I’m getting ready to go out there and do what I do on Sunday.”
While LaFleur’s focus is where it belongs, the focus on the injury report rightly is on the Giants.
Here’s who’s out:
Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion). This was known all week, with Jameis Winston set to step into the lineup.
“‘Famous Jamies.’ He’s a winner,” Parsons said. “He’s going to want to go out and win a game. I think his energy is contagious, the leader he is is contagious. I think guys rally around him. You can tell the guy he is on the sideline. It doesn’t matter the uniform he was in, he’s just a very contagious, cultural dude.
“You see why teams need a quarterback, but they held on to him because of how valuable he is in the locker room. We’ve just got to be prepared for the Giants’ best game come Sunday.”
Receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring). With Malik Nabers on injured reserve, Slayton is fourth on the team with 23 receptions and second with 343 yards. A big-time speed threat, he caught six passes for 79 yards against the Packers in London.
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder). Thibodeaux finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023 and a career-high 17 quarterback hits in 2024. He has only 2.5 sacks this season and just one hit in the last six games.
Two starters are doubtful.
Safety Tyler Nubin (neck). A second-round pick in 2024, Nubin has zero career interceptions but is second on the team this season with 58 tackles.
Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe). The 32-year-old has two sacks in the last three games.
Two more starters are questionable.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (shoulder). Okereke had his streak of three consecutive seasons with more than 130 tackles snapped last season, when injuries limited him to 12 games. In 10 games this season, he has a team-high 88 tackles. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee). Adebo had 10 interceptions in four seasons with the Saints, including three last year. In Year 1 with New York, he has no picks and four passes defensed. PFF has charged him with a 64.0 percent catch rate but with just one touchdown.
Adebo seems likely to play, which will help one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
“Oh, man, it means you get a great player on the perimeter with a lot of confidence,” Kafka told reporters on Friday. “I'm excited to watch him fly around. He's a guy that I've been talking to a lot this week and I think he's in the right frame of mind.”
Including Nabers, Skattebo and kicker Graham Gano, who are on injured reserve, that’s 10 starters who are out or who might be out.
Packers Final Injury Report
Out CB Nate Hobbs (knee).
Questionable: WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Giants Final Injury Report
Out: QB Jaxson Dart (concussion), LB Chauncey Golston (neck), G Evan Neal (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder).
Doubtful: S Tyler Nubin (neck), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe),
Questionable: CB Paulson Adebo (knee), LB Bobby Okereke (shoulder).
