Revolving Door Limits Packers’ Veteran Options to Replace Rich Bisaccia

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur gears up for a search to replace Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, the veteran field has been picked over like the first strawberries of the season.

Of the 11 coordinator hires this cycle, nine are veterans of the job, including seven who were coordinators last season. There are some enticing options among the assistant coaches , but if LaFleur wants a veteran-for-veteran replacement, it’s slim pickings this late in the game.

Here are some veteran possibilities.

Thomas McGaughey

McGaughey has been on NFL sidelines for about two decades, beginning as assistant special teams coordinator for the Chiefs in 2002. He’s been coordinator for the Jets (2014), 49ers (2015), Panthers (2016, 2017), Giants (2018 through 2023) and Buccaneers (2024 and 2025).

With Tampa Bay, his units in the Packers On SI Special Teams Rankings finished 14th in 2024 and 28th in 2025. In the more extensive rankings put together by Rick Gosselin through the 2023 season, his six Giants teams had top-10 finishes in 2019 and 2021.

“It goes without saying it’s hard enough to beat your opponent on gameday and then you’re trying to beat yourself and the opponent. It just doesn’t happen,” he said in October after giving up two blocked punts and a blocked field goal in the first month of the season. “We’re working to make sure that we have a positive impact on the game and winning because of, not in spite of.”

McGaughey spent time as a defensive back for the Bengals and Eagles but didn’t play in a game.

Tom McMahon

After 15 years of moving up the ranks in college, McMahon got his first NFL opportunity as assistant special teams coach for the Falcons in 2007 and 2008. From there, he was coordinator for the Rams (2009 through 2011), Chiefs (2012), Colts (2013 through 2017), Broncos (2018 through 2021) and Raiders (2022 through 2025).

McMahon was fired at midseason by the Raiders after a blocked punt loomed large in a loss to Denver. That came on the heels of finishing second in our special teams rankings in 2024 and fourth in 2023.

In 2016, he told Colts.com about when he knew he wanted to become a coach.

“When I was young, I had a head injury and I had to end up getting a plate in my head (at age 4). My dad actually operated on me with a Swiss Army knife. We were back in the woods 30 miles. He knew I was going to die. He was a surgeon, so he knew I was going to die if he didn't relieve the pressure. To make a long story short, they put a plate in my head.

“They were never going to let me play but my dad, when I was 6, told me he was going to let me play. He said he was going to find me a helmet and let me play. From that day on, I knew I never wanted to leave football. He held true to it. The doctors said, 'Don't let him play.' My mom said, 'Don't let him play.' That was all I wanted to do. I think early on it was, I wanted to prove everybody wrong. I wanted to be a coach ever since I (was) a little kid.”

Chase Blackburn

Blackburn was an NFL linebacker for 10 seasons. He played in 132 games with 45 starts. Among the highlights was a 40-yard fumble recovery that set up a touchdown in the Giants’ playoff victory over the Packers in 2011.

He concluded his playing career with the Panthers in 2014 and started his coaching career with the Panthers in 2016 as an assistant special teams coach. He was Carolina’s coordinator from 2018 through 2021, Tennessee’s assistant in 2022 and the Rams’ coordinator from 2023 through most of 2025 before he was fired in December.

The Rams under Blackburn ranked in the bottom third of our special teams rankings in all three seasons.

He is part of Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff in Atlanta as an assistant under Craig Aukerman, who coordinated the Dolphins’ strong group last season.

Marquice Williams

Williams spent the last five seasons as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator. Atlanta finished 31st in our special teams rankings in 2025. In fact, it was in the bottom third of the league in four of five seasons, with 2022 (10th) being the exception.

Williams’ first full-time NFL job was as assistant special teams coach for the Chargers in 2016 and 2017. He focused on defense for the Chargers in 2018 before going back to assistant special teams coach for the Lions in 2019 and 2020.

Of note, Williams was a head coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl each of the past two seasons. That job goes to an assistant coach “who display(s) extraordinary teaching and communication skills and are recognized for their integrity and commitment to excellence in the coaching profession.”

Matthew Smiley

Smiley was the assistant special teams coordinator for the Jaguars from 2013 through 2016 and an assistant for the Bills from 2017 through 2021 before being promoted to the coordinator role for the 2022 through 2024 seasons.

Smiley had a tremendous debut season, with the Bills ranking fifth in Rick Gosselin’s extensive rankings, but they plunged into the bottom quartile in the Packers On SI rankings in 2023 and 2024.

After the 2024 season, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Smiley would be back for 2025 .

“Matthew has done a nice job,” McDermott said. "Listen, I know there are plays that have come up, and I know he doesn't feel great about them, nor do I. ... When you get some injuries like we had, in particular on the defensive side ... usually, the special teams coaches feel the cumulative effect because the special teams players get slid up into defensive roles and then [the coaches] are left with what's left in terms of, 'How can I formulate a group to go out there and play effectively?’”

A week later, McDermott fired him.

Smiley was the Bills’ Salute to Service nominee in 2024 who served in the Air Force .

He did not coach last season. He interviewed for the Steelers opening a couple weeks ago but Mike McCarthy opted to hire Danny Crossman.

Former Coordinators Who Were Assistants in 2025

Brian Schneider: Schneider was an assistant for Washington’s strong unit last season and remains in that role. He has a lengthy coordinator history, including a decade with Seattle.

Ben Kotwica: Kotwica was a coordinator for eight seasons and finished last year as the interim coordinator for the Rams. He recently was hired to assist new Ravens coordinator Anthony Levine.

Colt Anderson: Anderson was the coordinator for Tennessee in 2024, but his units were the worst in the league. He’s been an assistant for two excellent coordinators, Cincinnati’s Darrin Simmons (2020-2023) and San Francisco’s Brant Boyer (2025).

You can find more on all three in our assistants story .

Revolving Door

Eleven teams have new coordinators, which means 11 teams changed coordinators. Here is the revolving door, with seven of the fired coaches landing on their feet.

Bills: In – Jeff Rodgers. Out – Chris Tabor.

Browns: In – Byron Storer. Out – Ray Ventrone.

Buccaneers: In – Dany Smith. Out – Thomas McGaughey.

Cardinals: In – Michael Ghobrial. Out – Jeff Rodgers.

Dolphins: In – Chris Tabor. Out – Craig Aukerman.

Falcons: In – Craig Aukerman. Out – Marquice Williams.

Giants: In – Chris Horton. Out – Michael Ghobrial.

Raiders: In – Joe DeCamillas. Out – Tom McMahon.

Rams: In – Ray Ventrone. Out – Chase Blackburn.

Ravens: In – Anthony Levine. Out – Chris Horton.

Steelers: In – Danny Crossman. Out – Danny Smith.

Note: The Steelers’ Crossman and the Raiders’ DeCamillas have been NFL special teams coordinators for about 15 seasons but did not coach in the NFL in 2025.