Time, Date, TV, History, Common Opponents for Packers-Bears Playoff Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the third time in a rivalry that’s more than a century old, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet in the NFL playoffs. In the perfect made-for-TV matchup, they will square off in an NFC wild-card game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know before this historic showdown.

How to Watch Packers at Bears

The game will air on Prime Video, though Packers fans in the Green Bay and Milwaukee TV markets can watch an over-the-air broadcast.

Packers-Bears: Ancient History

The Packers lead the all-time series 109-97-6. This will be their third playoff encounter, with all three in Chicago.

You know all about the most recent one. In the 2010 NFC Championship Game, the Packers won 21-14 at Soldier Field. Aaron Rodgers ran for a touchdown and saved a touchdown when he tackled Brian Urlacher following a third-quarter interception, B.J. Raji had an 18-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter and Sam Shields’ second interception clinched the game.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle B.J. Raji (90) returns an interception for a touchdown past Bears quarterback Caleb Hanie. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Packers won the Super Bowl two weeks later.

In 1941, the Bears drubbed the Packers 33-14 at Wrigley Field. Clarke Hinkle’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Packers an early 7-0 lead, but Hugh Gallarneau’s 81-yard touchdown on a punt return turned the game and provided the first of 30 consecutive points by the Bears. The legendary Don Hutson was held to one catch.

The Bears won the NFL Championship Game the following week.

Packers-Bears: Recent History

The teams, of course, split their two games this season.

The Bears had a chance to shock the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 14 but Keisean Nixon preserved a 28-21 win with his end-zone interception. The Packers had a chance to beat the Bears at Soldier Field in Week 16 but went 0-for-5 in the red zone, blew coverage on a late touchdown, botched the onside kick and lost 22-16 in overtime.

“Good opponent,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said after his team lost to Detroit on Sunday. “I think we’re fairly evenly matched. Got a lot of respect for how well they’re coached. I have a lot of respect for the talent level that they have in that building. I would expect it to be another exciting game.”

Packers-Bears: Common Games

In games against common opponents, the Packers went 7-4-1 while the Bears went 8-4. Here are those games.

Vikings: Packers went 1-1, Bears went 1-1.

Lions: Packers went 2-0, Bears went 0-2.

Cowboys: Packers tied, Bears won.

Commanders: Packers won, Bears won.

Ravens: Packers lost, Bears lost.

Bengals: Packers won, Bears won.

Giants: Packers won, Bears won.

Steelers: Packers won, Bears won.

Eagles: Packers lost, Bears won.

Browns: Packers lost, Bears won.

Packers-Bears: Key Team Stats

Scoring: The Packers finished 16th with 23.0 points per game and 11th with 21.2 points allowed per game, putting them 13th in scoring differential at plus-1.8 per game. The Bears finished ninth with 25.9 points per game and 23rd with 24.4 points allowed per game, putting them 15th in scoring differential at plus 1.5 per game.

Offense: The Packers finished 15th in total offense, including 15th in rushing and 17th in passing. The Bears finished sixth in total offense, including third in rushing and 10th in passing.

Defense: The Packers finished 12th in total defense, including 18th against the run and 11th against the pass. The Bears finished 29th in total defense, including 27th in rushing and 22nd in passing.

Takeaways: The Packers tied for 12th at plus-1. They had the third-fewest giveaways (13) but the fourth-fewest takeaways (14). Meanwhile, the Bears dominated. Their plus-22 was No. 1 in the league by five. Chicago led the NFL in takeaways (33) and giveaways (11). Kevin Byard’s league-leading seven interceptions helped Chicago finish first with 23.

Situational offense: The Packers finished second on third down (48.8 percent) and 14th in the red zone (57.6 percent). The Bears finished seventh on third down (42.7 percent) and 12th in the red zone (58.2 percent).

Situational defense: The Packers finished 14th on third down (39.5 percent) and 21st in the red zone (59.6 percent). The Bears finished 22nd on third down (40.8 percent) and 15th in the red zone (56.1 percent).

Packers Streaking Into Playoffs

But not in a good way. The Packers are the fourth team in NFL history to carry a four-game losing streak into the playoffs, though Sunday’s outcome at Minnesota was irrelevant.

“Like I told the guys, we’re in the tournament,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Everybody’s 0-0. We’re going to have to go on the road, and we’ve got to embrace that opportunity.”

The Bears, who had won five in a row before they lost at Lambeau in Week 14, will enter the playoffs with back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Lions.

“I let them know it’s a new season,” the Bears’ Johnson said. “So, we’re starting fresh right now. If we want to make the most out of this new season, we need to go on a four-game winning streak, which we’ve done twice already this year.”

NFL Wildcard Schedule

Saturday

3:30 p.m.: No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Carolina Panthers (FOX)

7 p.m.: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at 2 Chicago Bears (Prime Video)

Sunday

Noon: No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)

3:30 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

7 p.m.: No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots (NBC)

Monday

7 p.m.: No. 5 Houston Texans at No. 4 Pittsburgh (ESPN/ABC; ManningCast on ESPN2)

