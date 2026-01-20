GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2024, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur pulled Jeff Hafley out of Boston College to be his defensive coordinator. One day after the season-ending loss to the Chicago Bears, LaFleur was bracing himself for another coordinator search.

“I fully anticipate him getting one of these,” LaFleur said, “and I would be so happy for him because he deserves it, and he’s a great friend, he’s a great man, he’s a great coach. I’d hate to see him leave for us but, at the same time, that’s what this business is all about and he’s earned those opps, so I’m excited for him in that regard. But we’ll make sure we have a good plan in place.”

Fortunately for LaFleur, some of the plan to replace Hafley, who is the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, can be recycled.

Two years ago, there were six known coordinator interviews. Four of those coaches are available, another could be available and a sixth option interviewed for the job that went to Joe Barry in 2021.

Here’s a closer look.

Christian Parker

The 34-year-old Parker was defensive backs coach of the Broncos when LaFleur interviewed him after the 2023 season. Parker wound up going to the Eagles, where he reconnected with venerable defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and served as defensive passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach the past two seasons.

LaFleur gave Parker his first shot in the NFL as a defensive quality coach in 2019 and 2020.

“He’s a guy that I hold in high regard just by the quality of work that he did when he was here with us,” LaFleur said before this year’s game against the Eagles.

He is officially a candidate .

Dennard Wilson

The 43-year-old Wilson was hired as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in 2024 by Brian Callahan, who was fired at midseason in 2025.

In 2024, the Titans finished second in total defense, including second against the pass, but 30th in points allowed. In 2025, they stumbled to 21st in total defense and 28th in points. The one bright spot was ranking ninth in sack percentage.

As Baltimore’s defensive backs coach in 2023, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed, sacks and takeaways. Wilson’s secondary finished No. 1 in opponent passer rating.

Zach Orr

The 33-year-old Orr was hired by John Harbaugh to be Baltimore's defensive coordinator in 2024. Harbaugh was fired after this season after a long run with the Ravens.

The Ravens finished 10th in total defense and ninth in points allowed in 2024 but stumbled to 24th in yards and 18th in points in 2025. The Ravens in 2024 finished first in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry. In 2025, they were fifth in the red zone.

Orr played three NFL seasons as a linebacker for the Ravens. In 2016, he had 133 tackles and three interceptions but retired due to medical concerns.

Bobby Babich

The 42-year-old Babich was hired in 2024 by Sean McDermott, who was fired by the Bills on Monday.

His units ranked 17th in total defense and 11th in points in 2024 and seventh in total defense and 12th in points in 2025. This year’s defense was terrible against the run (28th overall, 30th in yards per carry) but excellent against the pass (first overall, third in yards per attempt).

The 42-year-old is the son of longtime coach Bob Babich and was a defensive back at North Dakota State.

Aden Durde

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 46-year-old Durde, who was born in England, is the coordinator of a powerhouse Seahawks defense that will play in this week’s NFC Championship Game.

The Seahawks finished 14th in total defense and 11th in points in 2024 and sixth in total defense and first in points in 2025. This year’s team finished first in yards per rushing play, second in yards per passing play, first on third down, fifth in the red zone and sixth in takeaways.

Not unlike when Matt LaFleur was the non-play-calling offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2017 under Sean McVay, Durde is the non-play-calling defensive coordinator for the Seahawks under coach Mike Macdonald. Macdonald would have to sign off on an interview.

“I thought that’s his superpower as a teacher,” longtime coach Dan Quinn said of Durde as a communicator. “So, he’s able to connect with different people on different sides of the ball. He’s digging into new ideas and new ways of looking at things. He gave me a ton of feedback through the years.”

Jim Leonhard

The 43-year-old Leonhard, who grew up in Wisconsin, played at Wisconsin and coached at Wisconsin, interviewed for the job in 2021 that ultimately went to Joe Barry. He was not offered the job, contrary to reporting.

Leonhard, who had a 10-year NFL career, had a wildly successful run as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator before taking over as interim coach in 2022. Leonhard was not offered the full-time job, so took on an analyst gig at Illinois in 2023. He spent the last two seasons as the defensive passing-game coordinator for the Broncos and had assistant head coach added to his title in 2025.

The Denver defense under coordinator Vance Joseph this year ranked second in total defense and first in points allowed. The Broncos finished first in sack percentage and passing per attempt and third in rushing per carry en route to this week’s NFC Championship Game.

Aubrey Pleasant

Pleasant was Detroit’s defensive passing-game coordinator in 2021 and the first half of 2022. When he was fired, he landed with the Packers as a consultant on offense for the second half of the season.

He spent the past three years as the Rams’ defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator.

Pleasant didn’t interview for the job in the past cycles but he knows LaFleur well.

“Aubrey and I worked together in Washington a long time ago,” LaFleur said in 2022. “He’s a really knowledgeable guy when it comes to the game, and I thought he could bring a different perspective to our offensive staff just seeing it through the lens of a defensive coach.

“He’s a guy that I’ve always really respected how he works. I think that perspective has been helpful, not only game-planning but also to really see ourselves, how a defensive coach might break us down and see us, so we hopefully can stay as unpredictable as possible.”

