Packers’ QB Battle Between Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma Enters Final Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There is no mystery at the top of the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart at quarterback. Jordan Love will start and Malik Willis will be the backup. It’s nothing but mystery in the race to be the third quarterback.
What is Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looking for as the battle between Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma enters its final week?
“Somebody who can command the offense, and want somebody that you can develop into, hopefully, a guy that can play for you someday,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “You want to see that level of consistency within every position but, in particular, the quarterback position that’s so critical to the success of the offense. So, I think that’s what we’re trying to hunt.”
If you’re looking to read between the lines on who might have the edge for what presumably is a race for the practice squad, don’t bother.
If the Packers settle on the quarterback who can command the offense, that’s Clifford, a fifth-round pick in 2023 who knows the playbook inside and out.
If the Packers settle on the quarterback who can be developed, that’s Elgersma, who arrived in Green Bay as a talented blank slate after playing college football in Canada.
Both players were impressive against the Colts. Elgersma put up the numbers, going 7-of-11 for 109 yards. He got away with a couple turnover-worthy plays but also led the team to three consecutive scores. Clifford was only 1-of-4 passing but directed the game-winning drive during his only possession.
“It’s fun to have a 2-minute drill,” Clifford said after the game. “I think that’s always been one of my M.O.s is to come out strong and be able to close games. I believe I’m a winner and, when I’m given the opportunity, I’ll make the most of it. It was fun to be able to go out there and win the game with the boys.”
That Elgersma was in the game earlier than Clifford was more about Clifford’s ability to lead the bottom-of-the-depth-chart players, which included a few newcomers to the roster, at the end of the game than it was the state of the quarterback race.
“I thought when he was in there, [he showed a] command of the offense,” quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion said of Clifford on Sunday. “Did a good job of taking off with his legs on the scramble on fourth down and again on the keeper to take the lead there.
“The thing is he’s now, in many ways, no longer a young player anymore. He’s been here for a while. We know Sean really well and he’s in there with a lot of guys who are young players. The way he was really able to take command of that huddle, lead the guys, really speaks to Sean’s approach and his understanding of our system.”
And that’s the thing ahead of the Aug. 26 roster cutdown. Clifford has been with the Packers for a while. After serving as Jordan Love’s backup as a rookie in 2023, his failure to take a Year 2 jump last year necessitated the addition of Willis.
Clifford has been much more conscientious with the ball this summer, so that’s a step of growth. However, there’s no denying the ability – the developmental possibilities – of Elgersma.
To be sure, Elgersma looked like a deer in the headlights during his second series, when the Colts’ pass rush prevented him from finding any rhythm. He was more composed after halftime, though, as he led back-to-back touchdown drives by noticeably going through his progressions rather than staring at the pass rush. He has the arm of a legitimate NFL quarterback and the mentality of a hockey player, which was the sport he grew up playing.
“Taylor, he likes contact, obviously,” LaFleur said. “He wasn’t about to slide [on his scrambles] and I saw him pushing the pile on Amar’s touchdown run. So, he’s got to learn to be a little bit smarter, I would say, in that regard. I think there was some really good moments that he had in showing the ability to progress, and then there was a couple that he forced in there.
“The touchdown to Ben Sims that didn’t count, we can’t throw that ball. And then he had the one that got picked off that got called back for a face mask; you can’t throw that ball. So, I think for his first extended action, I thought there was some really good moments and then also some things that you have to learn from. But, shoot, he’s still getting used to the field dimensions out there from Canada.”
With one week left in training camp, capped by a joint practice against the Seahawks on Thursday and the preseason finale against them on Saturday, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to weigh what the team knows Clifford can do with what Elgersma might be able to do.
“It’s the same process that I took into last week,” Elgersma said on Monday, “which is what can I do today to showcase I’m getting better? What can I do today to prove to these coaches and this organization that I deserve more time here. And put good stuff on film. That’s ultimately what it is at the end of the day. What can I do to put on tape to show who I am. That’s every snap – doing it in practice and doing it in the joint practice and hopefully against Seattle this weekend.”