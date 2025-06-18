Where Does Packers’ Skill-Position Supporting Cast for Jordan Love Rank?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers to contend for a Super Bowl championship, Jordan Love is going to need a little more help from his friends.
Pro Football Focus ranked each team’s pass catchers and running backs. With the pass catchers ranking 21st and the running backs seventh, the Packers’ combined score of 28 ranked 13th in the NFL.
The running backs, led by Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, finished seventh. Along with Jacobs’ “incredible first season” with the team, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman noted the understated contribution of backup Emanuel Wilson, who rushed for 502 yards on a 4.9-yard average last season.
“If the Packers get anything this season from 2024 third-round pick Marshawn Lloyd, this is a unit that could boast elite top-end talent and depth,” Wasserman wrote.
The passing-game targets ranked 21st. There were too many dropped passes. Jayden Reed (10), Dontayvion Wicks (eight) and Romeo Doubs (five) combined for 23 drops; Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was hindered by only five drops.
“First-round draft pick Matthew Golden should help the cause,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “There are a lot of names to consider in the Packers’ receiving corps, but none truly strike fear into defenses right now.”
The Eagles, Lions and Buccaneers were the runaway top three, with all three teams inside the top six in both rankings. Detroit’s passing-game targets ranked fourth and their running backs ranked second. Because he averaged 5.65 yards per carry, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 83 more yards than Jacobs while getting 51 fewer carries.
In the NFC North, the Lions are second, the Vikings are seventh and the Bears are 21st. For Minnesota, receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for 2,408 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. The Packers’ top four returning receivers combined for 2,493 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Here are the combined rankings. Note: Ties are broken by the higher receiver/tight end ranking, since teams throw the ball more than they run it.
1, Eagles – Receivers/tight ends: 1st. Running backs: 4th. Total: 5th.
2, Lions – Receivers/tight ends: 4th. Running backs: 2nd. Total: 6th.
3, Buccaneers – Receivers/tight ends: 2nd. Running backs: 6th. Total: 8th.
4, Ravens – Receivers/tight ends: 12th. Running backs: 1st. Total: 13th.
5, Falcons – Receivers/tight ends: 11th. Running backs: 3rd. Total: 14th.
6, 49ers – Receivers/tight ends: 5th. Running backs: 12th. Total: 17th.
7, Vikings – Receivers/tight ends: 6th. Running backs: 11th. Total: 17th.
8, Dolphins – Receivers/tight ends: 7th. Running backs: 18th. Total: 25th.
9, Seahawks – Receivers/tight ends: 20th. Running backs: 5th. Total: 25th.
10, Commanders – Receivers/tight ends: 13th. Running backs: 14th. Total: 27th.
11, Cardinals – Receivers/tight ends: 18th. Running backs: 9th. Total: 27th.
12, Bills – Receivers/tight ends: 19th. Running backs: 8th. Total: 27th.
13, Packers – Receivers/tight ends: 21st. Running backs: 7th. Total: 28th.
14, Texans – Receivers/tight ends: 10th. Running backs: 19th. Total: 29th.
15, Bengals – Receivers/tight ends: 3rd. Running backs: 27th. Total: 30th.
16, Rams – Receivers/tight ends: 8th. Running backs: 23rd. Total: 31st.
17, Colts – Receivers/tight ends: 17th. Running backs: 16th. Total: 33rd.
18, Panthers – Receivers/tight ends: 26th. Running backs: 10th. Total: 36th.
19, Chiefs – Receivers/tight ends: 14th. Running backs: 24th. Total: 38th.
20, Raiders – Receivers/tight ends: 25th. Running backs: 13th. Total: 38th.
21, Bears – Receivers/tight ends: 9th. Running backs: 30th. Total: 39th.
22, Jaguars – Receivers/tight ends: 16th. Running backs: 25th. Total: 41st.
23, Chargers – Receivers/tight ends: 27th. Running backs: 15th. Total: 42nd.
24, Saints – Receivers/tight ends: 23rd. Running backs: 21st. Total: 44th.
25, Jets – Receivers/tight ends: 28th. Running backs: 17th. Total: 45th.
26, Cowboys – Receivers/tight ends: 15th. Running backs: 32nd. Total: 47th.
27, Broncos – Receivers/tight ends: 22nd. Running backs: 28th. Total: 50th.
28, Titans – Receivers/tight ends: 30th. Running backs: 20th. Total: 50th.
29, Patriots – Receivers/tight ends: 31st. Running backs: 22nd. Total: 53rd.
30, Giants – Receivers/tight ends: 24th. Running backs: 31st. Total: 55th.
31, Steelers – Receivers/tight ends: 29th. Running backs: 26th. Total: 55th.
32, Browns – Receivers/tight ends: 32nd. Running backs: 29th. Total: 61st.