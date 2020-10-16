SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Bears

Josh Altorfer

The Carolina Panthers' defense stepped up last week allowing just 16 points to a talented Atlanta Falcons offense. They come into the week six matchup red hot winners of three straight. The Chicago Bears are 4-1 to start the season so this will be a very competitive game between two teams that currently sit above .500. Unlike the Falcons, the Bears do not have overwhelming talent on the offensive side of the ball. Still, the Panthers will need to keep them in check if they hope to keep their winning streak alive.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' defense:

Double cover Allen Robinson

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is the best skill position player on the Bears' offense. He makes heavily contested catches look routine. Carolina will probably use its biggest corner, Rasul Douglas, to cover the 6-foot-3 wideout. Robinson has 421 receiving yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns on the year. The Panthers' first key to victory is to double cover the talented pass-catcher. He is the one mismatch nightmare that can really burn the defense if they fail to properly account for him. Safeties Tre Boston and Juston Burris will need to bring their A-game to limit the big play potential of Robinson.

Stack the box

It's no secret that the Carolina defense has struggled against the run thus far. Bears' running back David Montgomery isn't necessarily the most talented player in the league but he is effective none the less. It would be a good strategy for the Panthers to bring extra defenders close to the line of scrimmage to stuff the run. Outside of Robinson, Chicago doesn't have any consistent playmakers in the passing game. Carolina should be able to use the majority of its defenders to help with the running attack.

Cause a turnover

The Bears have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They are No. 4 in the league allowing just 20 points per game. As good as Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense has been playing lately, they are going to need some help from the defense in this matchup. The best way that the Carolina defense can play some complementary football is to create a turnover and give the offense a short field to work with.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Stewart Talks Life & Football with All Panthers on SI

A quality conversation with one of Carolina's all-time greats

Jason Hewitt

by

jaltorfer

Carolina Panthers Center Tyler Larsen DNP at Thursday's Practice (Illness)

Backup center for the Carolina Panthers, Tyler Larsen, did not practice today due to an illness

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

A full list of the Panthers injury report from today's practice

Schuyler Callihan

WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

The Panthers look to extend their winning streak to four games this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

Robby Anderson is the Key That Unlocked Panthers' Offense

Robby Anderson has been the Panthers' leading receiver and Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target throughout the first five games of the season.

Josh Altorfer

Contender or Pretender? ESPN's Louis Riddick Offers Thoughts on Panthers

After a 3-2 start, the Carolina Panthers are starting to gain some national attention.

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Not Ready to Activate RB Christian McCaffrey

The return of Christian McCaffrey is close, but not ready to happen just yet.

Schuyler Callihan

What Kawann Short Injury Means For the Future

This is another devastating setback in Short's career

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Panthers DL Kawann Short Ruled Out for the Season

The veteran of the defensive line will miss the remainder of the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Enter NFL's Intensive Protocol Following Positive Test of Falcons Player

Carolina will hold all virtual meetings as they enter the NFL's intensive protocol

Schuyler Callihan