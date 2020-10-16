Carolina Panthers Defensive Keys to Victory vs Bears

The Carolina Panthers' defense stepped up last week allowing just 16 points to a talented Atlanta Falcons offense. They come into the week six matchup red hot winners of three straight. The Chicago Bears are 4-1 to start the season so this will be a very competitive game between two teams that currently sit above .500. Unlike the Falcons, the Bears do not have overwhelming talent on the offensive side of the ball. Still, the Panthers will need to keep them in check if they hope to keep their winning streak alive.

Here are our three keys to the game for the Panthers' defense:

Double cover Allen Robinson

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is the best skill position player on the Bears' offense. He makes heavily contested catches look routine. Carolina will probably use its biggest corner, Rasul Douglas, to cover the 6-foot-3 wideout. Robinson has 421 receiving yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns on the year. The Panthers' first key to victory is to double cover the talented pass-catcher. He is the one mismatch nightmare that can really burn the defense if they fail to properly account for him. Safeties Tre Boston and Juston Burris will need to bring their A-game to limit the big play potential of Robinson.

Stack the box

It's no secret that the Carolina defense has struggled against the run thus far. Bears' running back David Montgomery isn't necessarily the most talented player in the league but he is effective none the less. It would be a good strategy for the Panthers to bring extra defenders close to the line of scrimmage to stuff the run. Outside of Robinson, Chicago doesn't have any consistent playmakers in the passing game. Carolina should be able to use the majority of its defenders to help with the running attack.

Cause a turnover

The Bears have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They are No. 4 in the league allowing just 20 points per game. As good as Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense has been playing lately, they are going to need some help from the defense in this matchup. The best way that the Carolina defense can play some complementary football is to create a turnover and give the offense a short field to work with.

