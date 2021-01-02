Panthers Activate QB Tommy Stevens in Series of Saturday Transactions

The Carolina Panthers have activated former Mississippi State and Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens to the roster. Stevens was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Panthers' Week 17 opponent, the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton and company listed him as a tight end but it's obvious that they viewed him as a Taysom Hill type player.

Stevens was never activated to the 53-man roster during his time in New Orleans. It's tough to make the roster with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston ahead of you, all of which have had success in the league.

The former Mississippi State quarterback has helped the Panthers in practice all week preparing for Hill. It is likely that the Saints will use Hill a lot given the fact that running back Alvin Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Carolina must have liked what they saw enough to make him eligible for the divisional showdown. It is possible that offensive coordinator Joe Brady could have a package in mind to utilize Stevens since he will be without his top two running backs as well.

In order to make room on the roster, the Panthers officially added CB Troy Pride Jr. to the reserve/injured list with a hip injury. Pride's rookie season will come to an early end as he finished the season with two pass breakups and 41 total tackles.

Carolina also elevated T Aaron Monteiro and LB Clay Johnston to the gameday roster. Both figure to simply add depth for the last game of the year.

