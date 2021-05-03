2021 NFL Draft Team-by-Team Picks
ARIZONA CARDINALS
1-16 LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2-49 WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
3 Choice to LAS VEGAS
4 Choice to CINCINNATI (through HOUSTON and NEW ENGLAND)
4-136 DB Marco Wilson, Florida (from KANSAS CITY through BALTIMORE)
5 Choice to BALTIMORE
6 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS
6-210 LB Victor Dimukeje, Duke (from BALTIMORE)
6-223 (compensatory pick) DB Tay Gowan, Central Florida (from MINNESOTA)
7-243 DB James Wiggins, Cincinnati
7 -247 C Michal Menet, Penn State (from CHICAGO through LAS VEGAS)
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA FALCONS
1-4 TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
2 Choice to DENVER
2-40 DB Richie Grant, UCF (from DENVER)
3-68 G Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
4-108 DB Darren Hall, San Diego State
4-114 C Drew Dalman, Stanford (from DENVER)
5-148 DE Ta'Quon Graham, Texas
5-182 (compensatory pick) LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame
5-183 (compensatory pick) DB Avery Williams, Boise State
6-187 WR Frank Darby, Arizona State
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER
7 Choice to CAROLINA (through MIAMI and TENNESSEE)
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
BALTIMORE RAVENS
1-27 WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
1-31 LB Jayson Oweh Penn State (from KANSAS CITY)
2 Choice to KANSAS CITY
3 Choice to MINNESOTA
3-94 G Ben Cleveland, Georgia (from KANSAS CITY)
3-104 (compensatory pick) DB Brandon Stephens, SMU
4-131 WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
5-160 DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State (from ARIZONA)
5-171 LB Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame
5-184 (compensatory pick) TE Ben Mason, Michigan
6 Choice to ARIZONA
7 Choice to PITTSBURGH
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
BUFFALO BILLS
1-30 DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2-61 DE Carlos Basham Jr. Wake Forest
3-93 T Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
4 Choice to MINNESOTA
5-161 T Tommy Doyle, Miami, Ohio (from LAS VEGAS)
5 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through HOUSTON)
6-203 WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston (from WASHINGTON through LAS VEGAS, MIAMI and HOUSTON)
6-212 DB Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh (from NEW ORLEANS through HOUSTON)
6-213 DB Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin
7-236 G Jacks Anderson, Texas Tech (from CAROLINA)
7 Choice to DETROIT (through CLEVELAND)
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CAROLINA PANTHERS
1-8 CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
2 Choice to CHICAGO
2-59 WR Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU (from CLEVELAND)
3-70 T Brady Christensen, Brigham Young (from PHILADELPHIA)
3 Choice to PHILADELPHIA
3-83 TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (from CHICAGO)
4 Choice to DETROIT (through CLEVELAND)
4-126 RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (from TENNESSEE)
5 Choice to CHICAGO
5-158 DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (from NEW ENGLAND through HOUSTON)
5-166 CB Keith Taylor, Washington (from TENNESSEE)
6-193 G Deonte Brown, Alabama
6-204 WR Shi Smith, South Carolina (from CHICAGO)
6-222 (compensatory pick) LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to KANSAS CITY (through NEW YORK JETS)
7-232 DT Phil Hoskins, Kentucky (from ATLANTA through MIAMI and TENNESSEE)
7 Choice to BUFFALO
TEAM TOTAL: 11
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO BEARS
1-11 QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (from NEW YORK GIANTS)
1 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS
2 T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (from CAROLINA)
2 Choice to CLEVELAND (through CAROLINA)
3 Choice to CAROLINA
4 Choice to MINNESOTA
5-151 T Larry Borom, Missouri (from CAROLINA)
5 Choice to DENVER (through NEW YORK GIANTS)
6 Choice to CAROLINA
6-217 (compensatory pick) RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (from TAMPA BAY through SEATTLE)
6-221 (compensatory pick) WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
6-228 (compensatory pick) DB Thomas Graham, Oregon
7 Choice to ARIZONA (through LAS VEGAS)
7-250 NT Khyiris Tonga, Brigham Young (from SEATTLE)
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI BENGALS
1-5, WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
2 Choice to NEW ENGLAND
2-46 T Jackson Carman, Clemson (from NEW ENGLAND)
3-69 DE Joseph Ossai, Texas
4-111 DE Cameron Sample, Tulane
4-122 NT Tyler Shelvin, LSU (from ARIZONA through HOUSTON and NEW ENGLAND)
4-139 (compensatory pick) T D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (from NEW ENGLAND)
5-149 K Evan McPherson, Florida
6-190 C Trey Hill, Georgia
6-20 RB Chris Evans, Michigan (from MIAMI through HOUSTON)
7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through HOUSTON)
7-235 DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (from DETROIT through SEATTLE)
TEAM TOTAL: 10
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND BROWNS
1-26 CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
2-52 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (from CHICAGO through CAROLINA)
2 Choice to CAROLINA
3 Choice to HOUSTON (through CAROLINA)
3-91 WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (from NEW ORLEANS)
4-110 T James Hudson, Cincinnati (from PHILADELPHIA)
4-132 NT Tommy Togiai, Ohio State
5-153 LB Tony Fields, West Virginia (from DETROIT)
5-169 DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)
5 Choice to HOUSTON (through JACKSONVILLE and LOS ANGELES RAMS)
6-211 RB Demetric Felton, UCLA
7 Choice to DENVER
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS COWBOYS
1 Choice to PHILADELPHIA
1-12 LB Micah Parsons, Penn State (from SAN FRANCISCO through MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA)
2-44 CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
3-75 DT Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA
3 DE Chauncey Golston, Iowa (from INDIANAPOLIS through PHILADELPHIA)
3-99 (compensatory pick) DB Nahshon Wright, Oregon State
4-115 LB Jabril Cox, LSU
4-138 (compensatory pick) T Josh Ball, Marshall
5 Choice to PITTSBURGH (through PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI)
5-179 (compensatory pick) WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford
6-192 NT Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky (from DETROIT)
6 Choice to HOUSTON (through NEW ENGLAND)
6-227 (compensatory pick) DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
7-238 G Matt Farniok, Nebraska
TEAM TOTAL: 11
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER BRONCOS
1-9 CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
2-35 RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina (from ATLANTA)
2 Choice to ATLANTA
3 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS
3-98 (compensatory pick) C Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater (from NEW ORLEANS)
3-105 (compensatory pick) LB Baron Browning, Ohio State (from NEW ORLEANS)
4 Choice to ATLANTA
5-152 DB Caden Sterns, Texas
5-164 DB Jamar Johnson, Indiana (from CHICAGO through NEW YORK GIANTS)
6 Choice to PHILADELPHIA (through CAROLINA)
6-219 (compensatory pick) WR Seth Williams, Auburn (from ATLANTA)
7-237 DB Kary Vincent, LSU
7-239 LB Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (from NEW YORK GIANTS_
7-253 DE Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State (from CLEVELAND)
TEAM TOTAL: 10
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DETROIT LIONS
1-7 T Penei Sewell, Oregon
2-41 DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
3-72 DT Alim McNeill, North Carolina State
3-101 (compensatory pick) CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)
4-112 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
4-113 LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue (from CAROLINA through CLEVELAND)
5 Choice to CLEVELAND
6 Choice to DALLAS
7 Choice to CINCINNATI (through SEATTLE)
7-257 RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (from BUFFALO through CLEVELAND)
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
GREEN BAY PACKERS
1-29 CB Eric Stokes, Georgia
2-62 C Josh Myers, Ohio State
3-85 WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson 85 (from TENNESSEE)
3 Choice to TENNESSEE
4 Choice to TENNESSEE
4-142 (compensatory pick) T Royce Newman, Mississippi
5-173 DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida
5-178 (compensatory pick) DB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State
6-214 G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
6-220 (compensatory pick) LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College
7-256 RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUSTON TEXANS
1 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO (through MIAMI)
2 Choice to MIAMI
3-67 QB Davis Mills, Stanford
3-89 WR Nico Collins, Michigan (from CLEVELAND through CAROLINA)
4 Choice to TENNESSEE (through CAROLINA)
5-147 TE Brevin Jordan, Miami
5-170 LB Garret Wallow, TCU (from CLEVELAND through JACKSONVILLE and LOS ANGELES RAMS)
6 Choice to NEW ENGLAND
6-195 DT Roy Lopez, Arizona (from DALLAS through NEW ENGLAND)
7 Choice to MIAMI
TEAM TOTAL: 5
-------------------------------------------------------------------
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
1-21 DE Kwity Paye, Michigan
2-54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
3 Choice to DALLAS (through PHILADELPHIA)
4-127 TE Kylen Granson, SMU
5-165 DB Shawn Davis, Florida
6 Choice to NEW ORLEANS
6-218 (compensatory pick) QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas (from NEW ORLEANS)
7-229 WR Mike Strachan, Charleston (from JACKSONVILLE through NEW ORLEANS)
7-248 T Will Fries, Penn State
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
1-1 QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
1-25 RB Travis Etienne, Clemson (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)
2-33 CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
2-45 T Walker Little, Stanford (from MINNESOTA)
3-65 S Andre Cisco, Syracuse
4-106 DT Jay Tufele, USC
4-121 LB Jordan Smith, UAB (from LAS VEGAS through MIAMI, LAS VEGAS, SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES RAMS)
5-145 TE Luke Farrell Ohio State
6 Choice to LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (through TENNESSEE)
6-209 WR Jalen Camp, Georgia Tech (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)
7 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS (through NEW ORLEANS)
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
1 Choice to BALTIMORE
2-58 LB Nick Bolton, Missouri (from BALTIMORE)
2-63 C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
3 Choice to BALTIMORE
4 Choice to ARIZONA (through BALTIMORE)
4-144 (compensatory pick) DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State
5-162 TE Noah Gray, Duke (from MIAMI through LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK JETS)
5 Choice to NEW YORK JETS
5-181 (compensatory pick) WR Cornell Powell, Clemson
6 Choice to TENNESSEE
6-226 (compensatory pick) G Trey Smith, Tennessee (from CAROLINA through NEW YORK JETS)
7 Choice to WASHINGTON (through MIAMI)
TEAM TOTAL: 6
-------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
1-17 T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
2-43 S Trevon Moehrig, TCU (from SAN FRANCISCO)
2 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO
3-79 DE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo (from ARIZONA)
3-80 LB Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech
4 Choice to JACKSONVILLE (through MIAMI, LAS VEGAS, SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES RAMS)
4-143 (compensatory pick) DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri (from MINNESOTA through NEW YORK JETS)
5 Choice to BUFFALO
5-167 DB Nate Hobbs, Illinois (from SEATTLE)
6 Choice to NEW YORK JETS
7-230 C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh (from NEW YORK JETS through SAN FRANCISCO)
7 Choice to MIAMI (through WASHINGTON)
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
1-13 T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
2-47 CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
3-77 WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee
3-97 (compensatory pick) TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia
4-118 LB Chris Rumph II, Duke
5-159 G Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska
6-185 LB Nick Niemann, Iowa (from JACKSONVILLE through TENNESSEE)
6-198 RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
7-241 DB Mark Webb, Georgia
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES RAMS
1 Choice to JACKSONVILLE
2-57 WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
3 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO
3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DETROIT
3-103 (compensatory pick) LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina
4-117 NT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M (from SAN FRANCISCO)
4-130 DB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas (reacquired through JACKSONVILLE)
4-141 (compensatory pick) TE Jacob Harris, Central Florida
5 Choice to CLEVELAND
5-174 DE Earnest Brown, Northwestern (from BUFFALO through HOUSTON)
6 Choice to JACKSONVILLE
7 RB Jake Funk, Maryland (from CINCINNATI through HOUSTON)
7 WR Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame (from TENNESSEE through JACKSONVILLE)
7-252 LB Chris Garrett, Concordia, St. Paul
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI DOLPHINS
1-6 WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (from PHILADELPHIA)
1-18 DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2-36 S Jevon Holland, Oregon (from HOUSTON)
2-42 T Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (from NEW YORK GIANTS)
2 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS
3-81 TE Hunter Long, Boston College
4 Choice to PHILADELPHIA
5 Choice to KANSAS CITY (through LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK JETS)
6 Choice to CINCINNATI (through HOUSTON)
7-231 T Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts (from HOUSTON)
7-244 RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati (from LAS VEGAS through WASHINGTON)
7 Choice to PITTSBURGH
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
1 Choice to NEW YORK JETS
1-23 T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (from SEATTLE through NEW YORK JETS)
2 Choice to JACKSONVILLE
3-66 QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (from NEW YORK JETS)
3-78 LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
3-86 G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (from SEATTLE through NEW YORK JETS)
3-90 DE Patrick Jones, Pittsburgh (from BALTIMORE)
4-119 RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State
4-125 DB Camryn Bynum, California (from CHICAGO)
4-134 DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State (from BUFFALO)
4 (compensatory pick) Choice to LAS VEGAS (through NEW YORK JETS)
5-157 WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
5-168 TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri (from PITTSBURGH through BALTIMORE)
6-199 DT Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to ARIZONA
7 Choice Forfeited
TEAM TOTAL: 11
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
1-15 QB Mac Jones, Alabama
2-38 DT Christian Barmore, Alabama (from CINCINNATI)
2 Choice to CINCINNATI
3 Choice Forfeited
3-96 (compensatory pick) DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
4-120 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma
4 (compensatory pick) Choice to CINCINNATI
5 Choice to CAROLINA (through HOUSTON)
5-177 compensatory pick) LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan
6-188 DB Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri (from HOUSTON)
6-197 G William Sherman, Colorado
7-242 WR Tre Nixon, Central Florida
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
1-28 DE Peyton Turner, Houston
2-60 LB Pete Werner, Ohio State
3-76 DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford (from NEW YORK GIANTS through DENVER)
3 Choice to CLEVELAND
3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER
3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER
4-133 QB Ian Book, Notre Dame
5 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO
6 T Landon Young, Kentucky (from INDIANAPOLIS)
6 Choice to BUFFALO (through HOUSTON)
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to INDIANAPOLIS
7-255 WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama
TEAM TOTAL: 6
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK GIANTS
1 Choice to CHICAGO
1-20 WR Kadarius Toney, Florida (from CHICAGO)
2 Choice to MIAMI
2-50 LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (from MIAMI)
3-71 CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (from DENVER)
3 Choice to NEW ORLEANS (through DENVER)
4 LB Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa
5 Choice to NEW YORK JETS
6 RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona
6 DB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State (from ARIZONA)
7 Choice to DENVER
TEAM TOTAL: 6
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK JETS
1-2 QB Zach Wilson, BYU
1-14 G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (from MINNESOTA)
2-34 WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi
3 Choice to MINNESOTA
4-107 RB Michael Carter, North Carolina
5-146 LB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn
5-154 DB Michael Carter, Duke (from NEW YORK GIANTS)
5-175 DB Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh (from KANSAS CITY)
6-186 LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (reacquired through NEW ENGLAND)
6-200 DB Brandin Echols, Kentucky (from LAS VEGAS)
6-207 DT Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas (from PITTSBURGH through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY)
7 Choice to LAS VEGAS (through SAN FRANCISCO)
TEAM TOTAL: 10
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
1 Choice to MIAMI
1-12 WR DeVonta, Alabama (from DALLAS)
2-37 G Landon Dickerson, Alabama
3 Choice to CAROLINA
3-73 DT Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech (from CAROLINA)
4 Choice to CLEVELAND
4-123 DB Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech (from MIAMI)
5-150 RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
6-189 DT Marlon Tuipulotu, USC
6-191 DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (from DENVER through CAROLINA)
6-224 (compensatory pick) LB JaCoby Stevens, LSU
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to WASHINGTON
7-234 LB Patrick Johnson, Tulane
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
1-24 RB Najee Harris, Alabama
2-55 TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
3-87 C Kendrick Green, Illinois
4-128 T Dan Moore, Texas A&M
4-140 (compensatory pick) LB Budd Johnson, Texas A&M
5-156 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin 156 (from DALLAS through PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI)
5 Choice to MINNESOTA (through BALTIMORE)
6 Choice to NEW YORK JETS (through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY)
6-216 LB Quincy Roche, Miami (from TAMPA BAY)
7-245 DB Tre Norwood, Oklahoma (from MIAMI)
7 Choice to TAMPA BAY
7-254 P Pressley Harvin, Georgia Tech (from BALTIMORE)
TEAM TOTAL: 9
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
1-3 QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (from HOUSTON through MIAMI)
1 Choice to DALLAS (through MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA)
2 Choice to LAS VEGAS
2-48 G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (from LAS VEGAS)
3 Choice to WASHINGTON
3 RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)
3-102 (compensatory pick) CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan
4 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS
5-155 T Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
5-172 DB Deommodore Lenoir Oregon (from NEW ORLEANS)
5-180 (compensatory pick) DB Talanoa Hufanga USC
6-194 RB Elijah Mitchell Louisiana-Lafayette
7 Choice to WASHINGTON (through PHILADELPHIA)
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
1 Choice to MINNESOTA (through NEW YORK JETS)
2-56 WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
3 Choice to MINNESOTA (through NEW YORK JETS)
4 Choice to TAMPA BAY
4-137 DB Tre Brown, Oklahoma (from TAMPA BAY)
5 Choice to LAS VEGAS
6-208 T Stone Forsythe, Florida (reacquired through MIAMI and CHICAGO)
7 Choice to CHICAGO
TEAM TOTAL: 3
-------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
1-32 LB Joe Tryon, Washington
2-64 QB Kyle Trask, Florida
3-95 T Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame
4-129 WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas (from SEATTLE)
4 Choice to SEATTLE
5-176 LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
6 Choice to PITTSBURGH
6 (compensatory pick) Choice to CHICAGO (through SEATTLE)
7-251 DB Chris Wilcox, Brigham Young (from PITTSBURGH)
7-259 LB Grant Stuard, Houston
TEAM TOTAL: 7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
TENNESSEE TITANS
1-22 CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
2-53 T Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
3 Choice to GREEN BAY
3-92 LB Monty Rice, Georgia (from GREEN BAY)
3-100 (compensatory pick) CB Elijah Molden, Washington
4-109 WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville (from HOUSTON through CAROLINA)
4 Choice to CAROLINA
4-135 LB Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (from GREEN BAY)
5 Choice to CAROLINA
6-205 WR Racey McMath, LSU
6-215 DB Brady Breeze, Oregon (from KANSAS CITY)
7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through JACKSONVILLE)
TEAM TOTAL: 8
-------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
1-19 LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky
2-51 T Samuel Cosmi, Texas
3-74 CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota (from SAN FRANCISCO)
3-82 WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina
4-124 TE Joh Bates, Boise State
5-163 DB Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
6 Choice to BUFFALO (through LAS VEGAS, MIAMI and HOUSTON)
6-225 (compensatory pick) LS Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan (from PHILADELPHIA)
7-240 DE William Bradley-King, Baylor (from SAN FRANCISCO through PHILADELPHIA)
7-246 DE Shaka Toney, Penn State
7-258 WR Dax Milne, Brigham Young (from KANSAS CITY through MIAMI)
TEAM TOTAL: 10
