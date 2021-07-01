53-Man Roster Projection: LG Pat Elflein Player Profile
LG Pat Elflein
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 303 lbs
College: Ohio State
NFL Stats: 50 games, 49 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Throughout the first four years of his career, Elflein has been very inconsistent. He had a solid rookie season but followed that up with a sophomore slump. Elflein was decent again in 2019 but dropped off big time in 2020. To be honest, no one really knows what the Panthers are getting in Elflein and whether or not he will actually be an improvement from what Carolina had a year ago with Chris Reed. Given the contract he received from the Panthers shows they have confidence in him to figure things out under the tutelage of Pat Meyer which is why I'm slating him to be the starter.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Aside from Elflein, the Panthers don't have many experienced players on the interior of the offensive line. Dennis Daley is likely going to be his stiffest competition but regardless of who wins the job, they should both be on the 53-man roster.
