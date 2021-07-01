53-Man Roster Projection: LG Pat Elflein Player Profile

LG Pat Elflein

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 303 lbs

College: Ohio State

NFL Stats: 50 games, 49 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Throughout the first four years of his career, Elflein has been very inconsistent. He had a solid rookie season but followed that up with a sophomore slump. Elflein was decent again in 2019 but dropped off big time in 2020. To be honest, no one really knows what the Panthers are getting in Elflein and whether or not he will actually be an improvement from what Carolina had a year ago with Chris Reed. Given the contract he received from the Panthers shows they have confidence in him to figure things out under the tutelage of Pat Meyer which is why I'm slating him to be the starter.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Aside from Elflein, the Panthers don't have many experienced players on the interior of the offensive line. Dennis Daley is likely going to be his stiffest competition but regardless of who wins the job, they should both be on the 53-man roster.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Greg Little Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.