80 Prospects in 80 Days: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 14: QB Trey Lance

College: North Dakota State

Height: 6'4" Weight: 225 lbs

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: Had Trey Lance been able to play a full season this past fall, I believe he could have cemented himself as a top-five pick in this year's NFL Draft. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, FCS schools played a very limited schedule with the overwhelming majority of schools not playing any games at all. Lance and North Dakota State were able to get one game in but from a passing standpoint it was not the most impressive outing for Lance. He finished the game completing 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, he did rush for 166 yards and two more scores on 15 carries, showing his dual-threat ability.

In 2019, Lance really burst onto the scene by tossing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while not throwing a single interception. He takes really good care of the football and makes smart decisions but is he just a one-year wonder? Mix that in with the level of completion he faced in the FCS and there are still a lot of unknowns about Lance's ability to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. In my opinion, it would benefit Lance to be drafted to a team that doesn't need him to start right away. He's going to be a bit of a project so sitting and learning behind a veteran would make the most sense. This is exactly why many draft analysts believe the Panthers are a good fit. Teddy Bridgewater has two years left on his current deal and could mentor Lance during that time.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

It isn’t often that redshirt sophomores get the type of attention that North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is receiving especially on the FCS level. Lance is, however, not your typical redshirt sophomore. Coming off arguably the greatest single-season a quarterback on that level has put together (42 total touchdowns, 0 interceptions), Lance has already placed himself among the top signal-callers in the country regardless of level. Fitting the mold perfectly at 6-3 and 224 pounds, Lance is the new-age dual-threat signal-caller that is all the rage. With a rifle for an arm and a high-powered pair of wheels in his lower half, he sits as one of the most talented quarterback prospects in the 2021 cycle. With added experience, Lance has every opportunity to transcend his presumed lack of competition. He is a talented ball-handler who works well off play action. Through no fault of his own, playing on the top team at his level can come back to bite him. He is rarely faced with navigating pressure, both defensively and from in-game situations making it rare that he has had to overcome adversity. The physical skill set is one that can clearly transition to the next level. The minute he steps foot on an NFL field, he will be among the most talented passers in the league.

