Trey Lance - Quarterback North Dakota State (NDSU) Bison Scouting Report

TREY LANCE | North Dakota State | QB | #5 | rSo | 6030 | 225 | 4.68e | Marshall, MN | Marshall HS | 03/05/99

Overview:

It isn’t often that redshirt sophomores get the type of attention that North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is receiving especially on the FCS level. Lance is, however, not your typical redshirt sophomore. Coming off arguably the greatest single season a quarterback on the level has put together (42 total touchdowns, 0 interceptions), Lance has already placed himself among the top signal-callers in the country regardless of level. Fitting the mold perfectly at 6-3 and 224 pounds, Lance is the new-age dual-threat signal-caller that is all the rage. With a rifle for an arm and a high-powered pair of wheels in his lower half, he sits as one of the most talented quarterback prospects in the 2021 cycle. With added experience, Lance has every opportunity to transcend his presumed lack of competition. He is a talented ball handler who works well off play action. Through no fault of his own, playing on the top team at his level can come back to bite him. He is rarely faced with navigating pressure, both defensively and from in-game situations making it rare that he has had to overcome adversity. The physical skill set is one that can clearly transition to the next level. The minute he steps foot on an NFL field, he will be among the most talented passers in the league.

Background:

Lance was a unanimous All-America selection this past season, taking home the Walter Payton award, given to the most outstanding player on the FCS level. He accounted for 42 total touchdowns without a single interception during the season. A 2018 graduate of Marshall High School in Minnesota, Lance played quarterback and safety under coach Terry Bahlmann. He was a team captain for both the football and basketball teams. Lance was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, owning seven scholarship offers, including Boise State and Western Michigan on the FBS level. Parents are married. Father Carlton played for Southwest Minnesota State and was in NFL camps with the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers before playing in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and in the World League for the London Monarchs. He is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A Business Administration major and academic standout.

