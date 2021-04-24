80 Prospects in 80 Days: UAB WR Austin Watkins

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 76: WR Austin Watkins

College: UAB

Height: 6'3" Weight: 207 lbs

Draft range: 6th-7th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Like his cousin Sammy was at Clemson, UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins is a handful to cover one on one on the outside. Long with a nicely built frame, Watkins covers a ton of grass in a hurry. He has enough vertical speed to threaten multiple levels of the defense, causing opposing defenders to bail out early to counteract his speed. Watkins shows some adequate quickness and play strength at the line of scrimmage, easily defeating press coverage with little issue. His hands are mostly consistent, routinely plucking and securing even through contact. He does have some issue with concentration drops at times, too quickly trying to turn into a runner before completing the catch. In post catch situations, Watkins is a tough runner who can use his sturdy frame to absorb contact. Watkins isn’t a super creative runner and has little ability to make players miss in the open field. Despite a clear NFL profile playing amongst Conference USA competition, Watkins did not put together the game to game consistency that you would expect. He is a long and athletic pass catcher who has more than enough talent to find a role in a wide receiver room on the next level, possibly sneaking into Day Two when all is said and done.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.