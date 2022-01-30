90 Prospects in 90 Days: Alabama OT Evan Neal

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 3: OT Evan Neal

College: Alabama

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 360

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: For as big as Neal is, you would think mobility and lateral movement would be an issue for him. That's not the case. He moves around extremely well for his size and probably much better than he should. He has elite athleticism and that is why he will stick at tackle in the NFL instead of kicking inside to guard. There's a very good chance that he could be the No. 1 pick in the draft, but if he were to somehow fall into the lap of the Panthers, they would call the pick in a heartbeat.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique.

