90 Prospects in 90 Days: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 52: WR Khalil Shakir

College: Boise State

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 196

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Khalil Shakir projects to be a versatile and quality receiving at the next level. He wins with nuance route running, adjusting at the catch point, and being slippery in the open field. He needs more experience vs press man and doesn’t have the best physical profile. He will start as a slot at the next level and could develop into an outside option.

