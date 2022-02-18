90 Prospects in 90 Days: Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 22: EDGE Myjai Sanders

College: Cincinnati

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 242

Draft range: 2nd-3rd round

Analysis: Some teams may want to move him more to an outside linebacker role because of his build but that's what a lot of folks thought would happen to Brian Burns. If Sanders can develop some of his pass rushing moves and have a couple of elite moves in his arsenal, I think he can stick on the edge. High ceiling for Sanders.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Myjai Sanders has been a prominent player at defensive end for the Cincinnati Bearcats for multiple seasons now. His physical profile is something to be excited about with his length, speed, and power out of the blocks. The most impressive thing in his game is his strong hands to extend and rip off of blocks. His current frame is at a tweener stage where he either needs to bulk up more to develop his strength at the line of scrimmage or add more speed and dynamism to his game to be more of a threat around the edge. Right now, Sanders is a solid all-around player who sets the tone with his toughness.

