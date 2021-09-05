NFL Draft Profile: Myjai Sanders, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bearcats

#21

Pos: DE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 255

DOB: 7/12/_

Eligible: 2022

Jacksonville, FL

Camden County High School

Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield. He is sufficient as a pass rusher and run defender, giving him three-down ability. Because of his effort and hard-working nature on the field, there is no need to take him off the field in any situation. His length and power allow him to extend and gain leverage fairly consistently. Sanders shows a lot of hustle in pursuit to chase guys down from the backside of the play. Because of his length, he has a large tackle radius. Has a lot of success setting up outside to attack the inside of the offensive line with a violent rip or eloquent swim move over the top.

Cons:

Lamattina: Myjai Sanders definitely lacks some initial explosiveness off the line that hinders his ability to push the pocket. He rarely attacks the outside shoulder in his pass rush plan, may lack the quickness and speed to get around the edge. Struggles at times to finish plays off because of the lack of stop/start ability and changing direction in the backfield. Sanders is still a little too thin to play with his hand in the dirt at the next level for three downs. Against better competition, that fact showed up a little more and more with how his lack of upper body strength was taken advantage of.

Summary:

Lamattina: Myjai Sanders has been a prominent player at defensive end for the Cincinnati Bearcats for multiple seasons now. His physical profile is something to be excited about with his length, speed, and power out of the blocks. The most impressive thing in his game is his strong hands to extend and rip off of blocks. His current frame is at a tweener stage where he either needs to bulk up more to develop his strength at the line of scrimmage or add more speed and dynamism to his game to be more of a threat around the edge. Right now, Sanders is a solid all-around player who sets the tone with his toughness.

Background:

Composite three-star recruit who prepped at Camden County HS for Coach Bob Sphire during his senior season. ESPN.com ranks him among the Top-75 defensive ends in the 2018 class. He earned a spot on the All-Region 1-7A First Team at DL. Sanders was named to the Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team at OLB where he had 39 tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. He played two years at Raines HS in Jacksonville, Florida for Coach Deran Wiley. Was tabbed as an All-Gateway Conference selection in 2016. Sanders recorded 40 tackles, five TFL’s and three sacks in just nine games as a junior. Chose Cincinnati from a list of nearly 20 reported offers, including Kentucky, UCF and USF.

One-Liners

Lamattina: After a somewhat shocking decision to return to school, Myjai Sanders can solidify his draft status by continuing to show his pass-rushing ability and run defense, powered by his length and impressive hands.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.7 / 8.1