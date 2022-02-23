90 Prospects in 90 Days: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 26: QB Desmond Ridder

College: Cincinnati

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 207

Draft range: 2nd-3rd

Analysis: Ridder gives me a lot of Kirk Cousins/Dak Prescott vibes in the sense I see a lot of teams passing up on him in the draft and he turns out to be a pretty solid NFL starting quarterback. He won't be ready to start day one, but if he goes to the right situation, he will have a very good career. Will he get to the level of Cousins or Prescott? Eh, we'll see, but I do see a lot in his game that leads me to believe he can be a respectable signal caller in this league.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Ridder’s experience has molded strong pre snap plan and post snap processing abilities, leading to astute anticipation and timing on most of his throws. He can attack all three levels of the field with sufficient velocity and has plus athleticism to extend plays. His throwing fundamentals - mainly with his base - hurt his overall accuracy and need to be cleaned up. He could be a strong backup early in his career and could develop into an average starter by refining his mechanics.

