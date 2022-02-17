90 Prospects in 90 Days: Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 21: OL Darian Kinnard

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 325

Draft range: 2nd-3rd round

Analysis: Kinnard is a very long, rangy tackle. Has the look of more of a developmental type of guy than a plug and play. The potential is there for him to be a solid starter in the NFL for years to come but there are some things that he needs to clean up in order for that to come to fruition.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Darian Kinnard has two years of experience as the starting right tackle for the Kentucky Wildcats. Kinnard is an instant impact blocker, especially in the run game where he demonstrates the raw power and will to maul defenders. His power will absolutely translate to the next level. His only real deficiency may lie in pass protection where his slow feet will allow speedy, bendy edge rushers to get the best of him. Even with this being true, Kinnard’s length and strength saves him on the majority of those types of plays.

