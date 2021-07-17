NFL Draft Profile: Darian Kinnard, Offensive Tackle, Kentucky Wildcats

#70

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 345

DOB: 12/29/99

Eligible: 2022

Knoxville, TN

Saint Ignatius High School

Darian Kinnard

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Plays with strong and feisty hands as a run blocker. Also plays with a constant mean streak and a sense of determination on every down. Lower half is extremely strong. Thick legs from hips all the way to the calves give him the power to move defenders wherever he wants. Ultimate team player, willing to go out of his way to push the pile for extra yards. Big upper body is able to withstand heavy contact into his chest. Finishes all of his blocks to the whistle or to the ground. Actually moves very well in all athletic movements for his size. First step and get-off, both backwards and forward, is consistently quick enough to deal with edge rushers. His length saves him on some reps as a pass blocker while protecting the arch of the pocket. Anchor and balance are rock-solid in pass protection and rarely gets out-strengthened. Defenders are completely unable to get through his inside shoulder.

Cons:

Lamattina: Heavy feet causes his movements to be drawn out and slow at times, whether that be climbing to the second level or sliding down the pocket in pass protection. Could struggle with edge rushers at the next level who are quick and bendy enough to get around him. Shouldn’t be relied upon to swing to the opposite side of the line as a lead blocker because of the physical limitations. The more he drifts into open space in run blocking, the more likely he is to lose balance.

Summary:

Lamattina: Darian Kinnard has two years of experience as the starting right tackle for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is projected for that same starting spot this upcoming season as well. Kinnard is an instant impact blocker, especially in the run game where he demonstrates the raw power and will to maul defenders. His power will absolutely translate to the next level. His only real deficiency may lie in pass protection where his slow feet will allow speedy, bendy edge rushers to get the best of him. Even with this being true, Kinnard’s length and strength saves him on the majority of those types of plays.

Background:

Born in Youngstown, Ohio. Went to high school at St. Ignatius in Cleveland, Ohio. Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Ranked as the 22nd offensive tackle in the nation and the 11th best overall player from the state of Ohio. Played in the U.S. Army All-American game. All-State honoree in Ohio. Nickname is “D.K.” Besides playing in the NFL, his dream job is to train athletes. At the University of Kentucky, he values the family bonds and love with his teammates and Big Blue Nation. He is a frequent visitor at Lexington VA Hospital in the community. Dolly Parton is a relative of Kinnard’s. Mother is Mandy Headrick. Majoring in kinesiology.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Darian Kinnard is simply a beast of a blocker whose strength will absolutely translate to the NFL level, both in the running and passing game. He will be a first-year starter either at right or left tackle.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.6