90 Prospects in 90 Days: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 16: OT Daniel Faalele

College: Minnesota

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 387

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: Faalele was a massive, dominant lineman at Minnesota. He overpowered everyone that lined up across from him and won his matchups regularly. He's got the length to stay at tackle but I have a feeling that there will be several teams that want to kick him inside to guard because of his size. I don't know how well that transition would go but regardless of where he goes, that team will get a nasty, physical force up front.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Originally from Australia, Daniel Faalele is still relatively new to the sport. He has incredible size and experience, playing right tackle for three seasons at Minnesota, outside of sitting out the 2020 season. Because of his size, he will pass the length check with flying colors. He offers very good power at the point of attack in the run game. As a pass blocker, he has good timing of the snap and the length to regularly keep the pocket clean. Looking at his size from a negative standpoint, he has heavy feet in pass protection that makes it hard for him to mirror pass rushers. His overall balance remains a huge concern given his size, so unless he can shed a good amount of weight to gain more body control, his projection makes it tough when he will be going against better athletes in the NFL.

