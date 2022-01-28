90 Prospects in 90 Days: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 1: OT Charles Cross

College: Mississippi State

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 305 lbs

Draft range: Top 10

Analysis: There may not be a better pass protector in this draft class than Charles Cross. Part of that is likely a product of playing in Mike Leach's pass happy system, but he does a lot of traits that he possesses that has franchise left tackle written all over it. Great lateral movement, terrific first step, and violent hands. He does struggle to win one on one's in the running game but that will come with time. Playing in the air raid system did him no favors in that aspect.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Average-sized left tackle with great athleticism and excellent foot speed. Cross excels in pass protection thanks to patience, balance and excellent reactive quickness. He is a positional blocker in the run game, failing to displace defenders. Cross projects as a starting left tackle early on in his career. As he gets stronger and learns more techniques, he has the potential to become one of the best pass protectors in the NFL.

