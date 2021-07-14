NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

#67

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 305

DOB: 11/25/00

Eligible: 2022

Laurel, MS

Laurel High School

Charles Cross

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Great athlete with outstanding foot speed making him almost impossible to beat around the outside as he can run speed tracks around the pocket all day. Cross plays with excellent balance and is able to recover quickly because of it, showing great agility. He maintains a wide base at all times and keeps his feet moving at extension to mirror and stay on balance. His punch is well-timed and proactive when he can be, locking out and keeping most opponents out of his frame with above-average length. Cross recognizes stunts quickly and has the short-area quickness to pass them off consistently. He is a very good positional blocker understanding run game concepts and sealing off lanes. His athleticism allows him to succeed in space.

Cons:

Leinweber: Built skinny and lacks strength which prevents him from creating movement in the run game. Cross gets knocked back at the point of attack. His strike packs below average force upon impact and he fails to latch onto opponents. Despite his wide base, he is simply not strong enough to anchor against pure power, conceding space and ending up in the passers’ lap. That lack of strength prevents him from power stepping to shut down counters or recover when his outside hand gets pinned.

Summary:

Leinweber: Skinny left tackle with great athleticism. Cross is very technically sound for his age, showing good timing, balance and ability to mirror at extension. His functional strength is concerning as he fails to drive opponents in the run game and gets power rushed consistently. Cross projects as a developmental tackle who could be a very good pass protecting left tackle if he can get to average strength. That strength, he will have to find in the weight room as he maximizes what is there with his balance and technique.

Background:

Raised in Laurel, Mississippi. Born on November 25, 2000. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Has two older siblings. Business administration major. Redshirt. Reportedly up to 305 lbs. after arriving at 270 lbs. as a true freshman.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Great athlete with very good technique and balance. Lacks strength making him a power rush target and preventing him from creating movement in the run game. Skinny.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.8